

7 die, 1,623 more patients hospitalised with dengue



Hospitals reported 1,623 new cases on Saturday, which is also the highest in a day.



The caseload has reached 19,454, with hospitals reporting 11,476 cases in the first 14 days of July.

Out of the 1,626 new patients, 1,169 were from Dhaka. The rate of hospitalisations have also risen.



As of Saturday morning, 3,238 people in hospital care across Dhaka, while 1,709 were being treated in hospitals outside the capital.



In May and June, the number of hospitalisations was 1,036 and 5,956, respectively, while the death toll was two and 34, respectively.



Last year, hospitals across the country reported 62,382 patients taking medical care, and the death toll stood at 281, the highest since the record-keeping began for dengue hospitalisations in the 1960s.



Bangladesh witnessed over 100,000 dengue hospitalisation in 2019, the stands as the record number of cases in a single year. The official death toll that year was recorded as 179.



A pre-monsoon government-funded survey of Dhaka city has uncovered an alarming surge of Aedes aegypti mosquitoes, known carriers of the dengue virus, fuelling the worst spread of the disease over the past five years.



The survey found that 55 wards in the Dhaka city corporations were at high risk of dengue infections.



Most of the deaths by dengue occurred due to haemorrhagic fever and shock syndrome, which health experts associated with some new variants of the deadly virus, previously undetected in Bangladesh.

bdnews24.com



