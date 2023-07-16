Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 16 July, 2023, 5:39 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

7 die, 1,623 more patients hospitalised with dengue

Death toll reaches 100

Published : Sunday, 16 July, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 88

7 die, 1,623 more patients hospitalised with dengue

7 die, 1,623 more patients hospitalised with dengue

Another seven people have died from dengue in a day, taking the toll this year to 100, recording the highest number of deaths due to the mosquito-borne disease in a 24-hour count.

Hospitals reported 1,623 new cases on Saturday, which is also the highest in a day.

The caseload has reached 19,454, with hospitals reporting 11,476 cases in the first 14 days of July.

Out of the 1,626 new patients, 1,169 were from Dhaka. The rate of hospitalisations have also risen.

As of Saturday morning, 3,238 people in hospital care across Dhaka, while 1,709 were being treated in hospitals outside the capital.

In May and June, the number of hospitalisations was 1,036 and 5,956, respectively, while the death toll was two and 34, respectively.

Last year, hospitals across the country reported 62,382 patients taking medical care, and the death toll stood at 281, the highest since the record-keeping began for dengue hospitalisations in the 1960s.

Bangladesh witnessed over 100,000 dengue hospitalisation in 2019, the stands as the record number of cases in a single year. The official death toll that year was recorded as 179.

A pre-monsoon government-funded survey of Dhaka city has uncovered an alarming surge of Aedes aegypti mosquitoes, known carriers of the dengue virus, fuelling the worst spread of the disease over the past five years.

The survey found that 55 wards in the Dhaka city corporations were at high risk of dengue infections.

Most of the deaths by dengue occurred due to haemorrhagic fever and shock syndrome, which health experts associated with some new variants of the deadly virus, previously undetected in Bangladesh.    
    � bdnews24.com


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
HC revokes detention order of ship carrying coal for Rampal Plant
UN Rohingya resolution supports judicial process at ICC, ICJ
7 die, 1,623 more patients hospitalised with dengue
Kamal leads BD team at G20 events in Gujarat
9 Bangladeshis among 10 burnt to death in KSA factory fire
Green chilli returns to headlines
Don't send observers if polls held under AL govt: Jamaat  
JP proposes dialogue with political parties


Latest News
Record heatwaves sweep the world, from US to Japan via Europe
Putin says Russia has 'sufficient' cluster munitions for tit-for-tat
Woman convicted for killing husband, arrested after 22 years
Female lawyer killed as bus rams motorcycle on Hanif flyover
Man hacked to death in Sirajganj
Two new political parties to get EC registration
Man held with 4-kg hemp in Khulna
Shaheen Shah Afridi bags 100 Test wickets
Khaleda Zia's hearing in 11 cases deferred to Aug 20
Motorcycle rider killed in Dinajpur road accident
Most Read News
ARTICLE 19 concerned by DSA case against RTV reporter
National Identity Card Registration Act-23 hoped to relieve hassles
Two truck collision leaves 4 dead in Bogura
Torture of student at IU: BCL VP, 4 others expelled
9 Bangladeshis killed in Saudi Arabia fire
EU delegation holds meeting with BNP leaders
Flood situation worsens in Kurigram
Cartoonist Kuddus passes away
No need to rename BRAC University
Make country's economy stronger, PM tells businessmen
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft