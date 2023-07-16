Kamal leads BD team at G20 events in Gujarat







The two-day event with the Ministers and central bank Governors of the G20 countries would be held on July 17-18 at Gandhinagar in Gujarat.



Although Bangladesh is not a member of the G20, but host nation India, has included nine countries of different regions including Bangladesh as 'Guest Country'.

These countries would take part in various meetings and events of the G20 Summit. Bangladesh will be participating in this G20 events as 'Guest Country', said a Finance Ministry press release.



The release said that during this two-day meet, the finance minister would highlight the possible measures during this current global economic conditions and the economic progress of Bangladesh.



Besides, he would take part in bilateral meetings with finance ministers of various countries.



A delegation, headed by Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal, left Dhaka for Gujarat, India on Saturday to attend the G20 events.The two-day event with the Ministers and central bank Governors of the G20 countries would be held on July 17-18 at Gandhinagar in Gujarat.Although Bangladesh is not a member of the G20, but host nation India, has included nine countries of different regions including Bangladesh as 'Guest Country'.These countries would take part in various meetings and events of the G20 Summit. Bangladesh will be participating in this G20 events as 'Guest Country', said a Finance Ministry press release.The release said that during this two-day meet, the finance minister would highlight the possible measures during this current global economic conditions and the economic progress of Bangladesh.Besides, he would take part in bilateral meetings with finance ministers of various countries.