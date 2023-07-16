|
9 Bangladeshis among 10 burnt to death in KSA factory fire
Published : Sunday, 16 July, 2023 at 12:00 AM Count : 86
Ten persons, including nine Bangladeshis, were burnt to death in a fire that broke out at a furniture workshop in a commercial area of Al-Hofuf city, some 350kms away from the capital Riyadh, in Saudi Arabia on Friday evening.
Of the deceased, four hailed from Rajshahi district, while two from Naogaon and one each from Madaripur, Natore and Dhaka districts.
Md Jobayer Dhali, son of Yunus Dhali, from Sastan village under Kalkini upazila in Madaripur district; Mohammad Obaidul, son Md Dabir Uddin, from village Khajura Chandpur under Naldanga upazila in Natore district, and Saiful Islam, son of late Alauddin, from village Hemayetpur under Savar upazila in Dhaka district.
All the victims used to live in the furniture factory.
Among the injured, two were undergoing treatment at the Burn Unit of King Fahd Hospital and the bodies were kept at the hospital morgue, said Fakhrul Islam, First Secretary (Press Wing), Bangladesh Embassy in Riyadh.
"The causes behind the fire incident could not be known immediately. We are closely monitoring the situation and a team from the embassy is present at the spot," the press wing said.
Steps will be taken to send the bodies back to Bangladesh immediately after completing all legal procedures, Fakhrul Islam added.
Bangladesh Ambassador to Saudi Arabia Mohammad Javed Patwary expressed deep shock over the incident.