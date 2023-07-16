9 Bangladeshis among 10 burnt to death in KSA factory fire





Ten persons, including nine Bangladeshis, were burnt to death in a fire that broke out at a furniture workshop in a commercial area of Al-Hofuf city, some 350kms away from the capital Riyadh, in Saudi Arabia on Friday evening.



Of the deceased, four hailed from Rajshahi district, while two from Naogaon and one each from Madaripur, Natore and Dhaka districts.





Md Jobayer Dhali, son of Yunus Dhali, from Sastan village under Kalkini upazila in Madaripur district; Mohammad Obaidul, son Md Dabir Uddin, from village Khajura Chandpur under Naldanga upazila in Natore district, and Saiful Islam, son of late Alauddin, from village Hemayetpur under Savar upazila in Dhaka district.



All the victims used to live in the furniture factory.



Among the injured, two were undergoing treatment at the Burn Unit of King Fahd Hospital and the bodies were kept at the hospital morgue, said Fakhrul Islam, First Secretary (Press Wing), Bangladesh Embassy in Riyadh.



"The causes behind the fire incident could not be known immediately. We are closely monitoring the situation and a team from the embassy is present at the spot," the press wing said.



Steps will be taken to send the bodies back to Bangladesh immediately after completing all legal procedures, Fakhrul Islam added.



Bangladesh Ambassador to Saudi Arabia Mohammad Javed Patwary expressed deep shock over the incident.



Ten persons, including nine Bangladeshis, were burnt to death in a fire that broke out at a furniture workshop in a commercial area of Al-Hofuf city, some 350kms away from the capital Riyadh, in Saudi Arabia on Friday evening.Of the deceased, four hailed from Rajshahi district, while two from Naogaon and one each from Madaripur, Natore and Dhaka districts.The Bangladeshis were identified as Md Rubel Hossain, son of Jafir Uddin, Mohammad Sajedul Islam, son of Jamir Miah, and Arif, son of Md Shahadat Hossain, all hailed from Baroipara village, Md Firoz Ali Sardar, son of Anisur Rahman Sardar, from Bara Madhaimuri village under Bagmara upazila in Rajshahi district, Ramzan Pramanik, son of Ishaq Pramanik, from Zanzania village, and Barek Sardar, son of Rahman Sardar, from Udaypur village of Atrai upazila in Naogaon district.Md Jobayer Dhali, son of Yunus Dhali, from Sastan village under Kalkini upazila in Madaripur district; Mohammad Obaidul, son Md Dabir Uddin, from village Khajura Chandpur under Naldanga upazila in Natore district, and Saiful Islam, son of late Alauddin, from village Hemayetpur under Savar upazila in Dhaka district.All the victims used to live in the furniture factory.Among the injured, two were undergoing treatment at the Burn Unit of King Fahd Hospital and the bodies were kept at the hospital morgue, said Fakhrul Islam, First Secretary (Press Wing), Bangladesh Embassy in Riyadh."The causes behind the fire incident could not be known immediately. We are closely monitoring the situation and a team from the embassy is present at the spot," the press wing said.Steps will be taken to send the bodies back to Bangladesh immediately after completing all legal procedures, Fakhrul Islam added.Bangladesh Ambassador to Saudi Arabia Mohammad Javed Patwary expressed deep shock over the incident.