Green chilli returns to headlines







But on Saturday, the price increased again. 250 grams of green chilli is being sold at the retail end for Tk 100 to Tk 110. The traders are selling the spice at Tk 400 per kg.



The price of tomato has also increased along with green chilli. It is selling from Tk 360 to Tk 440 per kg. In just a span of two days, the price of a kg of Tomato has increased by Tk 100.

According to the wholesale market, green chilli was sold at Tk 220 per kg on Friday. Which increased by Tk 100 and reached Tk 320 on Saturday. In the retail market the price exceeds Tk 400.



On Friday night, each palla (5 kg) of green chilli was sold at the price of Tk 1,600 in Karwan Bazar. In the space of one night, which increased up to Tk 500.



On the occasion of the holy Eid-ul-Azha, the price of green chilli went up to Tk 800 to Tk 1,000 per kg. After Eid, it decreased to Tk 200 last Sunday. After that, the downward price was stable for only one day. The next day, the price increased again to Tk 400. After last week the price was slightly lower but now it is increasing again. Traders say that import from India has decreased and the supply in the country has not increased.



On Saturday, green chilli are being sold at Rampura market in the capital at Tk 400 to Tk 440 per kg. On Friday in the same market it was sold at Tk 320 to Tk 340.



Green chilli seller Yunus Ali said those who bought green chilli on Saturday are selling it at a higher price. Because wholesale prices have increased. However, those who have Friday's green chilli are able to sell it at a slightly lower price.



The demand for green chilli produced by farmers in the country is more than that of imported green chilli. However, if the green chilli fields are damaged during the monsoon or if the rains are very low, the production decreases. As a result supply decreases. Again this year due to severe drought the chilli field has also been damaged. In such a situation, the government allowed the import of green chillies from India. The market where the red eggs were sold at Tk 145 per dozen last week, but on Saturday it is being sold at Tk 140. Like last week, this week too, the farm's white eggs are being sold at Tk 140 per dozen.



Last week, broiler chicken was sold at Tk 170 per kg, but it is being sold at Tk 160 to Tk 165 a kg.



In the fish market the asking price of small shrimps is Tk 600, medium size shrimps Tk 800, Pabda fish Tk 500, Rui Tk 300 to Tk 400, Pangas Tk 200 to Tk 250, Tilapia Tk 220, Puti Tk 800, Tengra Tk 800 and Katla Tk 350 per kg.



On the other hand, beef is being sold at Tk 800 and mutton at Tk 1,000 per kg. There were no buyers in the market. Although there were 20 to 25 sellers in the whole market, there were only 10 to 15 buyers at Kawran Bazar kitchen market.



Manju Mia, a buyer, said, "Now I can no longer return home from the market with bag full of stuff. Tk 1,000 can at best buy you beef, potatoes and onions. The fish market is not like before, it is also on fire. Earlier, fish was available at Tk 100 to Tk 200 per kg now the price of 250gm of fish is Tk 100.



Abdul Malek, another seller, said, "The prices of the products which have to be imported are a little higher this week. For example, lemon which is a local produce is low in price. Lemon juice is Tk 10 to Tk 15 per glass, local tomato is Tk 120 and Indian tomato is Tk 240 per kg."



