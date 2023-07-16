Don't send observers if polls held under AL govt: Jamaat  





Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami urged the European Union (EU) delegates not to send any delegates if next general election is held under the Awami League government.



The leaders of Jamaat made this call to the EU representatives in a meeting held at House No. 7, Road No. 84, Gulshan II on Saturday.





After the meeting, Muhammad Taher said that, the discussion took place about how to ensure a level playing field in the elections.



He said, "The delegation wanted to know our opinion about sending delegates to the next national elections."



"We replied that if the election is held under a neutral non-partisan government then you are welcome and if the election is held under the government then we don't think delegates can play important role in elections," he added.



Taher said, "Before this, in 2014 and 2018 general elections foreign delegates came and observed, but they could not ensure people's right to vote."



About dialogue with the government, Taher said, "Dialogue can be held only about how to conduct elections under neutral non-partisan government."



He alleged government did not allow them to hold rally in Sylhet after taking all preparations. Even government does not allow them to held press conference regarding this.



Taher said, "We want to hold the rally in Sylhet at the same place next Friday. We hope the government will allow the gathering."



