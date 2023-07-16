Video
JP proposes dialogue with political parties

Published : Sunday, 16 July, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 73
Staff Correspondent

The leaders of Jatiya Party (JP), the opposition in the Parliament, has given emphasis on initiating dialogue with other political parties for the sake of a free, fair and acceptable election during its meeting with the European Union (EU) Election Exploratory Mission now visiting Bangladesh.

The hour-long meeting was held on Saturday in a house in Gulshan where the EU delegation has been staying since their arrival in Dhaka on the visit, according to the party press release issued in this regards.

Jatiya Party Chairman Ghulam Mohammad Quader led the party team at meeting with the EU delegation while its Secretary General Mujibul Haque Chunnu and Chairman's Advisor Masroor Mawla were present at the meeting.

While speaking to reporters after the meeting, Jatiya Party Secretary General Mujibul Haque Chunnu said, "We want an impartial election. Country's people also want an acceptable election. Role of the government and Election Commission is crucial to make the election acceptable. Political issues should be resolved through discussions."

"The discussion should be initiated by the government. There will be no solution without a dialogue.

 The ruling Awami League and major opposition BNP both came up with their one-point movement. BNP wants resignation of the government, while Awami League wants elections under Sheikh Hasina. The one point of the Jatiya Party is we want fair elections," Chunnu said, adding, "For the sake of a free, fair and acceptable election, the government should initiate dialogue immediately."

The secretary general also said another EU delegation will come to Bangladesh on July 23. They will also have meetings with different parties in the interests of a free and fair election.

"The EU delegation also discussed sending observers to the upcoming polls," he added.

Earlier on July 9, the European Union's six-member Election Exploratory Mission - Dimitra Loannou, Alves Chritina Dos Ramos, Miller Ian James, Chamagne Christopher and Marie-Helene Enderlin - arrived in Dhaka to survey the atmosphere ahead of the next national election.
 
The delegation will be visiting Bangladesh till July 23.

Before meeting Jatiya Party, the EU delegation held meeting with BNP. After the JaPa, the delegation went to a meeting with the Awami League. The EU team also held a meeting with Jamaat-e-Islami and Amar Bangladesh (AB) Party. The Jamaat delegation was led by Naib Amir Syed Abdullah Muhammad Taher and AB Party delegation led by Party joint convener Tajul Islam.

The main objective of the visiting EU mission is to assess the "advisability, usefulness and feasibility" of a possible EU Election Observation Mission (EOM) for the upcoming parliamentary elections, according to the EU Mission in Dhaka.


