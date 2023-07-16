Video
No question of going to polls under AL: BNP  

Published : Sunday, 16 July, 2023 at 12:00 AM

11Staff Correspondent222
BNP formally handed over a list of policemen who were involved in repression, murder and enforced disappearance of political leaders and activists, to the European Union (EU) representatives on Saturday.

BNP handed over the lists to the EU representatives at a meeting held at 9 am at the BNP Chairperson's Gulshan office.
Wishing anonymity a BNP senior leader told to the Daily Observer, "The detail document of the enforced disappearances, murders and tortures by the Awami League government was handed over to the EU representative. A list of culprits, who were involved in these politically motivated acts was also given to them."

Talking to reporters after the meeting with the EU team BNP Standing Committee Member Amir Khosru Mahmud Chowdhury said, "EU team wanted to know whether the people of Bangladesh will be able to cast their votes in the elections in the days to come."

 "These things are as clear as the daylight and everyone knows that people of Bangladesh will not be able to cast their votes under this government. We've told them that there's no question of going to elections under the Awami League government," he added.

The BNP leader said the entire world has an eye on Bangladesh's election as they know the elections under this government were questionable and not acceptable. "That's why they're expressing their concerns."

"Why should the EU team come to Bangladesh and take opinions on the election? he said, "They don't have to go to any country in South Asia to this end. Even, they hardly go to any country in the world for this purpose."

The BNP leader said the government indulged in vote stealing in the past and they are still doing the same thing and will continue to do it in the future too.

"They want to go to power again through this process by controlling the election and keeping the people out of voting. These issues have been naturally discussed (in the meeting)."

The visiting EU Election Exploratory Mission came to the BNP Chairperson's Gulshan office at 9 am and had a nearly one hour and 15 minutes meeting with a BNP delegation, led by party Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir. Apart from Fakhrul and Khosru, the party chairperson's adviser Ismail Jabiullah, Organising Secretary Shama Obaed, and Human Rights Affairs Secretary Advocate Asaduzzaman Asad were present at the meeting.


