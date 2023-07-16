Free, fair polls possible with PM Sheikh Hasina: AL







AL General Secretary Obaidul Quader, also the Road Transport and Bridges Minister, told this to journalists after a one and half hour meeting with the EU pre-election observatory team in the capital's Sheraton Hotel on Saturday afternoon.



He said, "Basically they (EU) wanted our pledge on one issue, that is they want a free, fair and peaceful election in Bangladesh and we have assured them that a free, fair and peaceful election is possible under Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and the present government."

"They want to see an election based on the Constitution and the legal system in Bangladesh," said Quader and added there was no discussion of the election in any other way outside the Constitution.



"They told us that they are convinced that the electoral system would be reformed," Quader further siad.



The EU delegation is visiting Bangladesh a few months before the 12th parliamentary elections amid disagreements between two main political camps over the election time government.



They held a meeting with the BNP before holding talks with the ruling Awami League on Saturday. BNP told them that they will not go to any election with Awami League in power. Because, they think there is no chance of a fair election under Awami League.



When attention was drawn to BNP's statement, Obaidul Quader said, "We are saying what we discussed with them. Why should we debate on what BNP had discussed with them? That's up to them."

He said dialogue is not an issue with the EU.



"The delegation did not say anything about dialogue. The delegation did not even speak about the caretaker government or the dissolution of parliament," Quader added.



The next election will be held according to the Constitution and rules of Bangladesh, said Obaidul Quader; Which means there will be no non-partisan government during elections.



"Like other countries in the world, Bangladesh will also form an election-time government under the leadership of Sheikh Hasina. Here the question of dissolution of Parliament does not arise. There is no question of resignation of the government. The question of a caretaker government does not arise," he added.



A five-member EU delegation led by Ricardo Shelleri held the meeting with the Awami League.



AL Advisory Council Member Mohammad Zamir, Presidium Member Muhammad Faruk Khan, Joint General Secretary Hasan Mahmud, International Secretary Shammi Ahmed, Office Secretary Biplab Barua, Information and Research Secretary Salim Mahmud, Executive Members Tarana Halim and Mohammad A Arafat were with Obaidul Quader in the Awami League delegation.



