Sunday, 16 July, 2023, 5:38 PM
Home Front Page

Japan to operate ground handling work of third terminal of HSIA

Bangabandhu Airport plan put off: CAAB Chair

Published : Sunday, 16 July, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 89
Staff Correspondent

The government has decided to appoint a Japanese company for the ground handling work at the third terminal of Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport (HSIA) in Dhaka.

While speaking at the ATJFB Dialogue organised by Aviation and Tourism Journalist Forum of Bangladesh at the Dhaka airport on Saturday, Civil Aviation Authority of Bangladesh (CAAB) Chairman M Mafidur Rahman said, "Japan has shown its interest in getting the ground handling work and the government has decided to give them the job."

He said the terms of work will be determined through a Public-Private Partnership (PPP) for the project.

The CAAB Chairman also informed that the plan of establishing Bangabandhu International Airport has temporarily been suspended due to economic recession.

Regarding purchase of aircraft, Mafidur Rahman said the aircraft will be purchased following Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's instructions to increase the fleet of airplanes and cargo capacity.

Regarding flight operations on Dhaka-New York route, the CAAB Chairman hoped to get positive response from the USA to start the Dhaka-New York flights at the end of this year.

"We are getting good response from the USA. But, we have some weaknesses, too. The airline companies are required to apply for approval before launching a flight. However, Biman faced delays in submitting their application," he added.

Among others, ATJFB President Tanzim Anwar and General Secretary Ziaul Haque Sabuz spoke at the event.


