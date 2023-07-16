Business leaders support Hasina's continuity as PM







"As you (Prime Minister) are taking the country forward, we (businessmen) need you to maintain the position that has been achieved. We want to solve the existing problems of business communities under your leadership in the future. We all are united for this reason," he said while addressing the Smart Bangladesh Business Conference on Saturday.



The FBCCI, country's top business organization, organized the conference at the Bangabandhu International Conference Centre (BICC). The Prime Minister attended the conference as chief guest.

Prime Minister's Adviser on Private Industry and Investment Salman F Rahman, Commerce Minister Tipu Munshi and several ministers and business leaders attended the event.



Addressing the Prime Minister, FBCCI President Jasim Uddin said, "We the business community think that we need you (Sheikh Hasina) as next PM again. You should be the PM of Bangladesh again. There must be a Prime Minister for the businessmen."



While addressing, Mostafa Azad Chowdhury, Senior Vice President of FBCCI, said, "The Prime Minister is implementing mega projects for development of domestic industry, expansion of trade, attraction of foreign investment and development of infrastructure. As a result, Bangladesh will change to the excellence of modernity with the changing world economy. With the concerted efforts of the government and private sector, we will be able to build a Smart Bangladesh.



We can give the future generation a prosperous and beautiful Bangladesh. We will position ourselves better in the world ranking. That is why Sheikh Hasina's government is needed again and again."

BGMEA President Faruque Hassan said, "We are fortunate to have got you as the Prime Minister."



Bangladesh is one of the 5 emerging countries under your strong leadership. As President of BGMEA, I am assured that under your leadership, the garment industry is with you and your government as the economic army to implement Smart Bangladesh."



Ahsan Khan Chowdhury, the CEO PRAN RFL Group said, "If there is no Agriculture sector, the country would not have survived after Corona. I have worked for the agriculture sector. I hope you will lead till the end of your life. If Thailand and Vietnam can do it, we also can do it. PRAN is exporting products to 145 countries. The products of Bangladesh will reach the remote areas across the world."



DCCI President Samir Sattar said, "By 2026, the country is going to become a developing country from a less developed one. Without having a stable political situation, Singapore would not be Singapore of today, Malaysia would not be Malaysia, Bangladesh would not be Bangladesh. The PM is realizing Bangabandhu's dream of a Golden Bengal in his absence. I hope to be able to work with the PM in future."



Bashundhara Group Chairman Ahmed Akbar Sobhan said, "The PM has got the mandate of business community.



The businessmen are the backbone of the country and playing key role to run the country. Thousands of traders are here. No one has any doubts about the PM's mandate. Prime Minister has improved the rural economy. So everyone says Sheikh Hasina government is needed again and again.



"But I'll say, during Bangabandhu's time he had no choice, but now Sheikh Hasina has many choices.



Once it was termed as 'Bangabandhu's Bangladesh. Now, it is called Bangladesh of Bangabandhu and Sheikh Hasina. Sheikh Hasina is a brand in the world. The whole world looks towards her and wonders if there is a magic baton with which she attracts the world. She is the focal point for the world's people."



Regarding the demand of caretaker government, Sobhan said, "If a caretaker government comes like the one-eleven tenure, the businessmen community will have to face huge harassment again. Those, who have established their business in last 10 to 15 years, will have to be harassed again. So, businessmen do not want that government to come again."



Former president of FBCCI AK Azad said, "Under your great leadership we have achieved many things. We have got three things in three terms - implementation of the spirit of the Liberation War and trial of the Bangabandhu killing and Digital Bangladesh and Smart Bangladesh. The achievement of implementation of Bangabandhu's Sonar Bangla belongs entirely to Sheikh Hasina."



President of Women Chamber Selima Ahmed, Morshed Alam, MP, Bangladesh Association of Banks Chairman Nazrul Islam Mazudmar, Managing Director of Apex Footwear Nasim Manzur, Businessman Mahbub Rahman, Bangladesh Chamber of Commerce President Anwar-ul Alam Chowdhury (Parvez), Akij Group Chairman Sheikh Nasir Uddin, Bangladesh Dokan Malik Samity (BDMS) President Md Helal Uddin, Bangladesh Association of Software and Information Services (BASIS) President Russell T Ahmed, Bangladesh Association of International Recruiting Agencies (BAIRA) President Abul Basar, FBCCI Former President Kazi Akram Uddin Ahmed, Mir Nasir Hossain, Abdul Matlub Ahmad and Yousuf Abdullah Harun.



At this time, the businessmen highlighted the possibilities and problems in the way of Bangladesh's trillion dollar economy in front of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.



Leaders of chambers, commodity-based trade organizations, exporters and foreign investors' organizations have joined the business conference to be held with the aim of building a smart Bangladesh. Besides, there were chief executives of leading corporate organizations, foreign business partners, business representatives of import-export countries.

Federation of Bangladesh Industry and Commerce Association (FBCCI) President Md Jasim Uddin on Saturday said that the country's business community wants that Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina would be the next Prime Minister of Bangladesh again."As you (Prime Minister) are taking the country forward, we (businessmen) need you to maintain the position that has been achieved. We want to solve the existing problems of business communities under your leadership in the future. We all are united for this reason," he said while addressing the Smart Bangladesh Business Conference on Saturday.The FBCCI, country's top business organization, organized the conference at the Bangabandhu International Conference Centre (BICC). The Prime Minister attended the conference as chief guest.Prime Minister's Adviser on Private Industry and Investment Salman F Rahman, Commerce Minister Tipu Munshi and several ministers and business leaders attended the event.Addressing the Prime Minister, FBCCI President Jasim Uddin said, "We the business community think that we need you (Sheikh Hasina) as next PM again. You should be the PM of Bangladesh again. There must be a Prime Minister for the businessmen."While addressing, Mostafa Azad Chowdhury, Senior Vice President of FBCCI, said, "The Prime Minister is implementing mega projects for development of domestic industry, expansion of trade, attraction of foreign investment and development of infrastructure. As a result, Bangladesh will change to the excellence of modernity with the changing world economy. With the concerted efforts of the government and private sector, we will be able to build a Smart Bangladesh.We can give the future generation a prosperous and beautiful Bangladesh. We will position ourselves better in the world ranking. That is why Sheikh Hasina's government is needed again and again."BGMEA President Faruque Hassan said, "We are fortunate to have got you as the Prime Minister."Bangladesh is one of the 5 emerging countries under your strong leadership. As President of BGMEA, I am assured that under your leadership, the garment industry is with you and your government as the economic army to implement Smart Bangladesh."Ahsan Khan Chowdhury, the CEO PRAN RFL Group said, "If there is no Agriculture sector, the country would not have survived after Corona. I have worked for the agriculture sector. I hope you will lead till the end of your life. If Thailand and Vietnam can do it, we also can do it. PRAN is exporting products to 145 countries. The products of Bangladesh will reach the remote areas across the world."DCCI President Samir Sattar said, "By 2026, the country is going to become a developing country from a less developed one. Without having a stable political situation, Singapore would not be Singapore of today, Malaysia would not be Malaysia, Bangladesh would not be Bangladesh. The PM is realizing Bangabandhu's dream of a Golden Bengal in his absence. I hope to be able to work with the PM in future."Bashundhara Group Chairman Ahmed Akbar Sobhan said, "The PM has got the mandate of business community.The businessmen are the backbone of the country and playing key role to run the country. Thousands of traders are here. No one has any doubts about the PM's mandate. Prime Minister has improved the rural economy. So everyone says Sheikh Hasina government is needed again and again."But I'll say, during Bangabandhu's time he had no choice, but now Sheikh Hasina has many choices.Once it was termed as 'Bangabandhu's Bangladesh. Now, it is called Bangladesh of Bangabandhu and Sheikh Hasina. Sheikh Hasina is a brand in the world. The whole world looks towards her and wonders if there is a magic baton with which she attracts the world. She is the focal point for the world's people."Regarding the demand of caretaker government, Sobhan said, "If a caretaker government comes like the one-eleven tenure, the businessmen community will have to face huge harassment again. Those, who have established their business in last 10 to 15 years, will have to be harassed again. So, businessmen do not want that government to come again."Former president of FBCCI AK Azad said, "Under your great leadership we have achieved many things. We have got three things in three terms - implementation of the spirit of the Liberation War and trial of the Bangabandhu killing and Digital Bangladesh and Smart Bangladesh. The achievement of implementation of Bangabandhu's Sonar Bangla belongs entirely to Sheikh Hasina."President of Women Chamber Selima Ahmed, Morshed Alam, MP, Bangladesh Association of Banks Chairman Nazrul Islam Mazudmar, Managing Director of Apex Footwear Nasim Manzur, Businessman Mahbub Rahman, Bangladesh Chamber of Commerce President Anwar-ul Alam Chowdhury (Parvez), Akij Group Chairman Sheikh Nasir Uddin, Bangladesh Dokan Malik Samity (BDMS) President Md Helal Uddin, Bangladesh Association of Software and Information Services (BASIS) President Russell T Ahmed, Bangladesh Association of International Recruiting Agencies (BAIRA) President Abul Basar, FBCCI Former President Kazi Akram Uddin Ahmed, Mir Nasir Hossain, Abdul Matlub Ahmad and Yousuf Abdullah Harun.At this time, the businessmen highlighted the possibilities and problems in the way of Bangladesh's trillion dollar economy in front of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.Leaders of chambers, commodity-based trade organizations, exporters and foreign investors' organizations have joined the business conference to be held with the aim of building a smart Bangladesh. Besides, there were chief executives of leading corporate organizations, foreign business partners, business representatives of import-export countries.