

Together we will make BD prosperous, smart, PM tells business leaders



"There is no 'Bhaban' 'like Hawa Bhaban' now. Nobody will harass you. Please come forward you business people. Do your work. We are with you. We will ensure facilities for you. We will build a prosperous and Smart Bangladesh within 2041," she said while addressing the Business Conference on Building Smart Bangladesh organized on Saturday at Bangabandhu International Conference Centre (BICC).



The Federation of Bangladesh Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FBCCI), the apex trade organization of the country, organised the three-day conference focusing on the private sector's role in building Smart Bangladesh.

Prime Minister's Adviser on Private Industry and Investment Salman F Rahman, Commerce Minister Tipu Munshi and several ministers and business leaders attended the event while the FBCCI President Md Jashim Uddin delivered the welcome speech at the programme.



Foreign investors, top corporates, sector-based associations, and top business leaders, general body (GB) members from chambers and associations of FBCCI joined the conference.



The Prime Minister urged the businesspeople to develop new products and find new markets for exports utilising their innovative ideas. "Government is always beside you," she said.



Hasina said that Awami League never judges businesspeople by their political affiliation.



"Political affiliation of the businessmen is not important to us. We always think about the welfare of the people of the country," she said.



In this regard, she mentioned that irrespective of the political affiliation the government gives scope to all which is beneficial for the people of the country.



Former FBCCI presidents Yousuf Abdullah Harun, Abdul Matlub Ahmad, Mir Nasir Hossain and Kazi Akram Uddin, National Association of Small and Cottage Industries of Bangladesh (NASCIB) Mirza Nurul Ghani Shovon, Bangladesh Association of International Recruiting Agencies (BAIRA) Mohammad Abul Basher, Bangladesh Association of Software and Information Services (BASIS) President Russell T. Ahmed, Bangladesh Dokan Malik Samity President Helal Uddin, president of Bangladesh Chamber of Industries (BCI) Anwar-ul Alam Chowdhury (Parvez), Chittagong Women Chamber of Commerce and Industry (CWCCI) President Monowara Hakim Ali, Metropolitan Chamber of Commerce and Industry President, Md. Saiful Islam, Bangladesh Association of Pharmaceutical Industries (BAPI) senior vice president Abdul Muktadir, Bangladesh Textile Mills Association (BTMA) President Mohammad Ali, Foreign Investors' Chamber of Commerce and Industry (FICCI) President Naser Ezaz Bijoy, Bangladesh Women Chamber of Commerce and Industry (BWCCI) President Selima Ahmad, Japan Bangladesh Chamber of Commerce and Industry president Myung-Ho Lee, Regional Head, Bangladesh, and Pakistan Inditex Javier Carlos Santonja Olcina, Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA) president Faruque Hassan, Bangladesh Knitwear Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BKMEA) AKM Salim Osman, Bengal Group chairman Morshed Alam, former FBCCI presidebt AK Azad, President of the Leather-goods and Footwear Manufacturers and Exporters Association of Bangladesh (LFMEAB) Syed Nasim Manzur, Bankers' Association president M Nazrul Islam, Chairman Bashundhara Group Akbar Sobhan, President of International Chamber of Commerce, Bangladesh (ICC) Mahbubhr Rahman, Dhaka Chamber of Commerce and Industry President Barrister Md Sameer Sattar, FBCCI Vice President Mostafa Azad Chowdhury Babu and Chattagram Chamber of Commerce of Industry President Mahbubul Alam spoke from the business community.



Earlier, The PM unveiled the report prepared on the outcome of Bangladesh Business Summit-2023.



At the outset of the conference, a theme song on FBCCI's 50 years and its contribution to the country's economy and development during this journey was played. An audio-visual on the outcome of Bangladesh Business Summit-2023 was also screened.

