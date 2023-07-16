Video
Adani meets PM on full-load power transmission from Godda plant

Published : Sunday, 16 July, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 136
Special Correspondent

Adani Power Group has started supplying power to Bangladesh from its two units of the 1,600 MW Ultra Super Critical Godda Power Plant following a successful test run of its second unit on Thursday.

On a successful full- load commencement and handover of the Godda Power Plant to Bangladesh's Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, Adani Group Chairman Gautam Adani on Saturday visited Dhaka and met with Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina at her office.

Earlier on March 9, the first unit was synchronised with the transmission line of the PGCB and started supplying 784 MW of electricity to the national grid.

In a tweet, Gautam Adani said, "Honoured to have met Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina on full load commencement and handover of the 1,600 MW Ultra Super Critical Godda Power Plant."

"I salute the dedicated teams from India and Bangladesh who braved Covid to commission the plant in a record time of three-and-a-half years," the tweet wrote.

Power Division officials said that Adani met the PM in morning, he had no other programme in Dhaka. With his own flight, he came and left Dhaka.

Earlier, the second unit of the Adani Godda has received approval from the Bangladesh Power Development Board (BPDB) for commercial power supply to the country.

With a capacity of 1,600MW, Bangladesh now has the flexibility to import electricity according to its requirements.

On June 25, the Adani power plant, dedicated to supplying electricity to Bangladesh, started commercial production in full swing.

Adani Power will charge a capacity payment of 5.0969 cents (Tk5.4027) per unit of electricity generated. Annually, Adani will charge Tk 6,228 crore solely, according to BPDB.

As per contract, the BPDB is contractually obligated to purchase at least 34 per cent of the power generated by Adani's plant throughout the 25-year contract period.

If the PDB purchases less than this amount, they will be required to pay entire cost of the coal to Adani group used to produce 34 per cent of the electricity generated by the plant, which includes the price of the coal as well as any costs associated with transportation and port charges.


