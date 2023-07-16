Video
Sunday, 16 July, 2023, 5:38 PM
Journo Kuddus passes away

Published : Sunday, 16 July, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 50

Journo Kuddus passes away

Journo Kuddus passes away

M A Kuddus, cartoonist and senior vice president of Dhaka Union of Journalists (DUJ) died of stroke at his Shaheenbagh residence in Dhaka on Saturday. He was 50.

He breathed his last around 8:30am, said his family members.

He was a cartoonist of Bangla daily Sangbad. He served in different newspapers including the Daily Ittefaq.

His namaz-e-janaja will be held at the Jatiiya Press Club after Zohr prayers.

JPC president Farida Yasmin, general secretary Shyamal Dutta, BFUJ president Omar Faruq and DUJ president Sohel Haider among others expressed deep shock at his death.    �UNB


