Flood situation improving in N, NE regions







As the upstream flood water of the northern region started receding and going down, the water level of the rivers of central region started increasing and flood situation has been seen in the region.



However, the flood situation is improving gradually in the north-eastern region including Sunamhanj and Sylhet.

According to the Flood Forecasting and Warning Centre (FFWC) under Bangladesh Water Development Board (BWDB), the water level of the Brahmaputra and Jamuna rivers are in rising trend and the Brahmaputra may remain steady and the Jamuna may rise in the next 24 hours.



The water of the Ganges-Padma rivers are in rising trend and may continue in the next 48 hours.

All the major rivers in the country's North-Eastern region are in falling trend, which may continue in the next 48 hours, it said.



According to meteorological agencies, the tendency of heavy rainfall has lessened in the Northern and adjoining upstream regions of the country. As a result, the water level of the Teesta, Dharla and Dudhkumar rivers may fall in the next 24 hours.



As a result, the flood situation in the low-lying areas of Nilphamari and Lalmonirhat districts may improve and in the low-lying areas Kurigram district may remain unchanged in the next 24 hours.



According to the Bangladesh Meteorological Department statement, the axis of monsoon trough runs through Rajasthan, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Bihar, and West Bengal to Assam across southern part of Bangladesh. One of its associated troughs extends up to North Bay. Monsoon is fairly active over Bangladesh and moderate to strong over North Bay.



It forecast that light to moderate rain or thunder showers accompanied by temporary gusty wind is likely to occur at many places over Khulna, Barishal and Chattogram divisions and few places over Rangpur, Rajshahi, Dhaka, Mymensingh and Sylhet divisions with moderately heavy to heavy falls at places over Khulna, Barishal and Chattogram divisions.



Besides, the Indian Meteorological Department said in its bulletin that the Monsoon trough at mean sea level now passes through Ganganagar, Hissar, Aligarh, Orai, Sidhi, Daltonganj, Digha and thence southeastwards to east-central Bay of Bengal and extends upto 0.9 km above mean sea level.



It said that a cyclonic circulation lies over Northwest Bay of Bengal and adjoining north Odisha-Gangetic West Bengal coasts and extends upto 5.8 km above mean sea level tilting southwards with height. It is likely to move west-northwestwards across north Odisha and adjoining Gangetic West Bengal and Jharkhand during next 2 to 3 days.



The cyclonic circulation over central parts of south Uttar Pradesh and neighbourhood at 1.5 km above mean sea level has become less marked.



Meanwhile, the water level of Jamuna river in Sirajganj continued to rise on Saturday due to an onrush of waters from upstream and heavy rains.



Already, the low-lying areas of five upazilas along the Jamuna bank have been flooded and new areas are being flooded.



In the last 24 hours, the water level in the Jamuna River has increased by 40cm and is now flowing just 22cm below the danger level, said Ranjit Kumar Sarkar, sub-divisional engineer (headquarters) of the Local Water Development Board.



Sesame, kaun, jute and various crops have been submerged. Flooding is expected as the water continues to rise, he said.



The district administration has opened flood control rooms, said Ranjit.



"Low-lying areas along the Jamuna River in Shahjadpur, Chauhali, Belkuchi, Kazipur and Sirajganj Sadar upazilas have been flooded," he said.



Meanwhile, erosion started at different places of Sirajganj Sadar upazila, including Shahzadpur, Chauhali, Kazipur, especially on the banks of Jamuna. About 200 metres of solid spur and Jamuna riverbank conservation dam in Kazipur have already been submerged in the river.



