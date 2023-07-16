PM to open Dhaka-Ctg double rail line on July 20







Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will open the train service on double rail line on Dhaka-Chattogram route at 11am on July 20 from Ganabhaban through video conference. The construction works of 48km long Cumilla-Akhaura has already been completed, Project Director Shahidul Islam told the Daily Observer on Saturday.



The 72km long Laksham to Akhaura rail line has been doubled with the financial assistance of the Asian Development Bank (ADB) and European Investment Bank (EIB), said Shahidul Islam. The railway sources said, ADB is providing $505 million while EIB $175 million for the project.

Meanwhile, 24km long rail line from Cumilla to Laksham has already been completed which had gone into operation in September, 2021. Presently it remains only 48km from Cumilla to Akhaura to make Dhaka-Chattogram rail line to dual gauge double line. The construction works of the project had begun in November, 2016.

A joint venture company of China Railway group, Toma Construction and Max Infrastructure (CTM) have been awarded the contract for this project.



Earlier, 273km double rail line of 321km from Dhaka to Chattogram have been completed. Recently in June, construction works of 48km long double rail line from Cumilla to Akhaura have been completed.



The present Awami League government in their previous tenure has taken three projects. These projects started to be implemented since 2011. The three projects included; 64km line Tongi to Bhairab Bazar, 61km long Laksham to Chinki Astana and 7.1 km long Akhaura to Bhairab Bazar totalling of 132km. Of those projects, 64km line Tongi to Bhairab Bazar, 61km long Laksham to Chinki Astana have already been completed.



With the implementation of the project, the speed of train on the route would be 120km per hour. The main objective of this project is to increase the line capacity of railway for efficient train operation and to meet fast growing freight and intercity passenger traffic.



