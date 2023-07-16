Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 16 July, 2023, 5:37 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Back Page

PM to open Dhaka-Ctg double rail line on July 20

Published : Sunday, 16 July, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 142
Nurul Amin

CHATTOGRAM, July 15: The 321km long Dhaka-Chattogram direct double rail line will go on operation on July 20.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will open the train service on double rail line on Dhaka-Chattogram route at 11am on July 20 from Ganabhaban through video conference. The construction works of 48km long Cumilla-Akhaura has already been completed, Project Director Shahidul Islam told the Daily Observer on Saturday.

The 72km long Laksham to Akhaura rail line has been doubled with the financial assistance of the Asian Development Bank (ADB) and European Investment Bank (EIB), said Shahidul Islam. The railway sources said, ADB is providing $505 million while EIB $175 million for the project.  

Meanwhile, 24km long rail line from Cumilla to Laksham has already been completed which had gone into operation in September, 2021. Presently it remains only 48km from Cumilla to Akhaura to make Dhaka-Chattogram rail line to dual gauge double line. The construction works of the project had begun in November, 2016.
A joint venture company of China Railway group, Toma Construction and Max Infrastructure (CTM) have been awarded the contract for this project.

Earlier, 273km double rail line of 321km from Dhaka to Chattogram have been completed. Recently in June, construction works of 48km long double rail line from Cumilla to Akhaura have been completed.

The present Awami League government in their previous tenure has taken three projects. These projects started to be implemented since 2011. The three projects included; 64km line Tongi to Bhairab Bazar, 61km long Laksham to Chinki Astana and 7.1 km long Akhaura to Bhairab Bazar totalling of 132km. Of those projects, 64km line Tongi to Bhairab Bazar, 61km long Laksham to Chinki Astana have already been completed.

With the implementation of the project, the speed of train on the route would be 120km per hour. The main objective of this project is to increase the line capacity of railway for efficient train operation and to meet fast growing freight and intercity passenger traffic.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Journo Kuddus passes away
Flood situation improving in N, NE regions
PM to open Dhaka-Ctg double rail line on July 20
20 hurt in clash between two JU halls
12 lives lost in road accidents in 7 dists
Biden forgives $39b in US student debt
Wang tells Blinken to ‘work with China’ on improving US ties
Ctg’s two mega projects likely to open for traffic in September


Latest News
Record heatwaves sweep the world, from US to Japan via Europe
Putin says Russia has 'sufficient' cluster munitions for tit-for-tat
Woman convicted for killing husband, arrested after 22 years
Female lawyer killed as bus rams motorcycle on Hanif flyover
Man hacked to death in Sirajganj
Two new political parties to get EC registration
Man held with 4-kg hemp in Khulna
Shaheen Shah Afridi bags 100 Test wickets
Khaleda Zia's hearing in 11 cases deferred to Aug 20
Motorcycle rider killed in Dinajpur road accident
Most Read News
ARTICLE 19 concerned by DSA case against RTV reporter
National Identity Card Registration Act-23 hoped to relieve hassles
Two truck collision leaves 4 dead in Bogura
Torture of student at IU: BCL VP, 4 others expelled
9 Bangladeshis killed in Saudi Arabia fire
EU delegation holds meeting with BNP leaders
Flood situation worsens in Kurigram
Cartoonist Kuddus passes away
No need to rename BRAC University
Make country's economy stronger, PM tells businessmen
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft