20 hurt in clash between two JU halls

Published : Sunday, 16 July, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 120
JU Correspondent

At least 20 students of Jahangirnagar University were injured as residential students of Shaheed Rafiq-Jabbar Hall and Bishwakabi Rabindranath Tagore Hall clashed on Friday night.

The incident took place over teasing a female student on Wednesday near the new Arts building of the university.

Witnesses said that Kazi Mohiuddin Miraj, a fresher of History department and resident of Bishwakabi Rabindranath Tagore Hall, was with his girlfriend near the university's new Arts building on Wednesday.

Another fresher of History department and resident of Shaheed Rafiq-Jabbar Hall Md Abid Hasan Rafi along with some students teased Miraj's girlfriend. Later on Friday night, the clash spread to the university's Rabindra yard and freshers of the both halls engaged in a fight that broke out. But the situation settled after the intervention of the seniors.

However, tensions resurfaced around 2:30 am, leading to an hour-long chase, brick-throwing, and the sound of bursting crackers between students from the two halls.

Witnesses also said that none from the university's proctorial body came to the scene during the clash which continued for an hour.

Rafi denied the allegation of eve-teasing. He said, "I did not engage with such an occurrence. Miraj called me and all of a sudden, he beat me severely. I went back to my dormitory and took a rest. After that I don't know anything else."

Deputy Chief Medical Officer of JU Medical Center, Abu Zafar Saleh, confirmed that at least 20 students were injured during the clashes, with 6 to 7 of them in serious condition.

"Some of the injured have been transferred to a private hospital in Savar for advanced treatment," he added.

JU Assistant Proctor Md Roni Hossain said, "Investigation will be conducted and action will be taken against those involved as per the prevailing rules and regulations of the university."


