12 lives lost in road accidents in 7 dists





At least 12 people were killed and dozen others injured in separate road accidents in Dhaka, Bogura, Barishal, Rajbari, Pabna, Gazipur and Rajshahi on Saturday.



An elderly woman was killed when a private car knocked her down in the city's Shahbagh area on Saturday. The identity of the deceased, aged around 65, could not be known immediately.





Our Bogura Correspondent writes four people were killed after a running truck hit a standing truck on the Naogaon-Bogura regional highway in Bogura's Adamdighi upazila early Saturday.



The deceased were truck owner Mostak, 45, truck driver Dadon Miah, 40, his assistant Saiful Islam, 23, and Rakibul Islam, 40.



The accident happened at about 3:30am in Muril Bus Stand area when Mostak Ali and Dadon Miah was repairing their truck. A Naogaon-bound goods-laden truck hit the standing one from behind, leaving the duo dead on the spot and two others critically injured.



They were taken to Shaheed Ziaur Rahman Medical College where the injured succumbed to their injuries, said Adamdighi Police Station OC Rezaul Karim. Legal actions would be taken in this regard, the SI added.



Our Barishal Correspondent adds three people were killed and three others injured as a bus rammed a trolley on the Dhaka-Barishal highway in an area under Bimanbandar, or Airport Police Station area of the district on Saturday afternoon. The deceased were identified as Emdadul Haque, 38, son of Abul Kalam Howlader of Kashipur union, Nadeem Howlader, 12, son of Md Sentu Howlader of Rahmatpur Badamtala area and Sinbad of the same area. However, the identities of the injured could not be known immediately.



Lokman Hossain, Officer-in-Charge (investigation) of Biman Bandar Police Station, said the accident occurred around 2:00pm when the bus of Goon Goon Paribahan crashed into the trolley on Choy Mile Road, leaving two people dead on the spot. The injured were rushed to Barishal Sher-e-Bangla Medical College Hospital where doctors declared one of them dead upon arrival.



On information, police recovered the bodies and sent them to the hospital morgue for autopsies. Police seized the bus but the driver and his helper managed to flee the scene, added the OC.



Our Rajbari Correspondent reports a rickshaw driver died after being hit by a bus at Goalanda upazila in Rajbari district on Saturday afternoon.



The dead was Jahid Sheikh, 40, a resident of Adarsha village under Goalanada municipality.



According to locals, Jahid Sheikh was going towards Golanda Bazar from Daulatdia riding on his battery-powered rickshaw around 12:00pm on Saturday. At that time, a Chuadanga-bound passenger bus of Purbasha Paribahan from Dhaka hit the rickshaw near Goalanda fire service on the Dhaka-Khulna highway. The rickshaw got twisted and the driver Jahid died on the spot.



Ahladipur Highway Police Station Officer-in-Charge Tariqul Islam said the body of the rickshaw driver has been recovered. The bus was seized but the driver managed to escape, the OC added.



Our Pabna Correspondent says a man was killed and ten others were injured in a road accident on the Natore-Kushtia highway at Ishurdi upazila of Pabna district on Saturday morning.



The accident took place at around 10:30am in Muladuli Amtala area of the upazila. The identities of the deceased, helper of the bus, could not be known immediately.



According to witnesses, the accident occurred when a Pabna-bound bus from Rajshahi collided head-on with a Natore-bound truck in the area, leaving the helper of the bus dead on the spot and 10 others from both vehicles critically injured. Pakshi Highway Police Station Officer-in-Charge Ashis Kumar Sanal said being informed, police and firefighters rushed to the spot and sent the injured to Ishurdi Upazila Health Complex. Process to file a case in this regard was underway, the OC added.



Our Gazipur Correspondent added that a woman worker was killed and another injured in a road accident in Bymile area under Konabari Police Station in Gazipur City Corporation on Saturday.



The deceased was identified as Rozina Akhter Bipasha, 26, wife of Ruhul Amin, in Kendua Police Station area in Netrakona district.



According to the police and locals, Rozina went to give an interview for a job at Kasem Lamp Factory in the area. Many people, including she, were waiting in line on the side of the road outside the factory gate. At that time, a pickup van hit her around 9:00am, leaving her dead on the spot and another woman injured, said Sub-Inspector (SI) Kamruzzaman Liton of Konabari Police Station of Gazipur Metropolitan.



The injured was taken to Gazipur Shaheed Tajuddin Ahmad Medical College Hospital, he added. Legal measures are taken in this connection, the SI said.



Our Rajshahi Correspondent added that a driver was killed and another sustained injuries when their pick-up van collided head-on in Mahendra bypass area under Katakhali Police Station in the metropolis on Saturday.



The deceased was identified as Bachhu Mian, 45, a resident of Haragram area in the city. He was driving a pick-up van belonging to a pharmaceutical factory. Sales representative of the company identified as Sohel Rana, 30, a resident of Terakhaida area, was injured in the accident.



Azahar Uddin, Sub-Inspector of Katakhali Police Station, said the pick-up van collided head-on with a speeding truck around 1:30pm injuring the persons.



