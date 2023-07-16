Video
Journo Ratan Sarkar passes away

Published : Sunday, 16 July, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 125
Our Correspondent

RANGPUR, July 15: Muminur Rahman Ratan popularly known as Ratan Sarkar, the Rangpur bureau chief of Somoy Television, died of cardiac arrest on Thursday night at his 48.

He was taken to the Rangpur Medical College Hospital while feeling chest pain at around 10:30pm in his house and the duty doctor of the hospital declared dead.

His dead body was buried at Nilphamari Central Graveyard after his namaz-e janaza held at Nilphamari Alia Madrasha ground after Jumm'a prayers on Friday.

He left behind his parents, wife, two children, and a host of relatives and well-wishers to mourn his death. Ratan's father Ilias Uddin Sarker was the former Awami League leader of Nilphamari town.

Ratan Sarker was an active political and theatre activist in the Nilphamari town in his early life.
Ratan started his journalism career in 1990 in Nilphamari. During his career, Ratan worked at various newspapers of Nilphamari, Rangpur and Dhaka and televisions ATN Bangla and Somoy TV in Dhaka.

He was the former general secretary of the Nilphamari Press Club. Later, he joined the Somoy TV as Rangpur bureau chief and shifted there.

He was also accused of a DSA case filed in Rangpur and later was acquitted of the charge.


