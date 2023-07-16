3 IU BCL activists suspended over medical centre vandalism

KUSHTIA, July 15: The authorities of Islamic University in Kushtia on Saturday suspended three activists of the university unit of Bangladesh Chhatra League for their alleged involvement in vandalising the equipment of the medical centre on campus.

The decision was made at a meeting of the university's student disciplinary committee held on the campus in the morning with Vice-chancellor Professor Sheikh Abdus Salam in the chair.

The suspended students are: Rezwan Siddiqi Kabbo, a student of law department under 2018-19 academic session, Atik Arman and Salman Ohin under 2021-22 academic session of the same department. They are all activists of the university unit of Bangladesh Chhatra League.

IU Proctor Prof M Shahadat Hossain Azad told UNB that the VC issued the suspension order against the trio for violating the university's rules and regulations. �UNB

