Domestic help dies after falling off building in city

A 25-year-old domestic help died after falling off the fifth floor of a building in the city's Dhanmondi area early Saturday.The deceased was identified as Nasrin, hailed from Bhola.Muhit Khan, sub-inspector of Dhanmondi Police Station, said Nasrin had been working at the house as a domestic help for six years.On information, police recovered the body of Nasrin around 3 am and sent it to the Dhaka Medical College and Hospital morgue for autopsy.Police are investigating whether the girl committed suicide or it was an accident, said the SI. �UNB