Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 16 July, 2023, 5:37 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home City News

Student Torture

IU expels 1 BCL leader, 4 activists for 1 year

Published : Sunday, 16 July, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 64

KUSHTIA, July 15: The Islamic University authorities in Kushtia on Saturday expelled its five female students including a leader of the university unit of Bangladesh Chhatra League, for one year  for their involvement in the torture and humiliation of a first-year student of Finance and Banking Department on the campus
The decision was made at a meeting of the university's student disciplinary committee held on the campus in the morning with IU vice-chancellor Professor Shaikh Abdus Salam in the chair.
The suspended students' are BCL university unit vice-president Shanjida Chowdhury Ontora, a student of the Statistics Department, activists Tabassum Islam and Maobiya Jahan, both students of the Finance and Banking department, Halima Khatun Urmi, of Fine Arts department, and Israt Jahan Mim, of  Law Department of the university.
IU pro-vice-chancellor Prof M Mahbubur Rahman, treasurer Professor M Alamgir Hossain Bhuiya, proctor Professor M Shahadat Hossain Azad, acting registrar HM Ali Hasan  among others were present in the meeting.
IU proctor Prof M Shahadat Hossain Azad said that the university authorities expelled Ontora and four of her associates from the campus for one year as per the university act.
Fulpori, a first year student of Finance and Banking department, was tortured and humiliated by Islamic University unit of BCL vice-president Shanjida Chowdhury Ontora and her cohorts at Deshratna Sheikh Hasina Hall on the campus in Kushtia on February 12.
The incident came to light after the victim left the hall and disclosed the matter to her seniors and her family members the next day.    �UNB


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Journo Ratan Sarkar passes away
3 IU BCL activists suspended over medical centre vandalism
Domestic help dies after falling off building in city
IU expels 1 BCL leader, 4 activists for 1 year
Excited to see more BD students choosing US for higher study: Haas
BIOJ demands punishment for anti-state conspirators
Covid: 1 dies, 36 more cases reported
PM takes custody of 11-yr-old canteen boy


Latest News
Record heatwaves sweep the world, from US to Japan via Europe
Putin says Russia has 'sufficient' cluster munitions for tit-for-tat
Woman convicted for killing husband, arrested after 22 years
Female lawyer killed as bus rams motorcycle on Hanif flyover
Man hacked to death in Sirajganj
Two new political parties to get EC registration
Man held with 4-kg hemp in Khulna
Shaheen Shah Afridi bags 100 Test wickets
Khaleda Zia's hearing in 11 cases deferred to Aug 20
Motorcycle rider killed in Dinajpur road accident
Most Read News
ARTICLE 19 concerned by DSA case against RTV reporter
National Identity Card Registration Act-23 hoped to relieve hassles
Two truck collision leaves 4 dead in Bogura
Torture of student at IU: BCL VP, 4 others expelled
9 Bangladeshis killed in Saudi Arabia fire
EU delegation holds meeting with BNP leaders
Flood situation worsens in Kurigram
Cartoonist Kuddus passes away
No need to rename BRAC University
Make country's economy stronger, PM tells businessmen
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft