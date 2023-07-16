IU expels 1 BCL leader, 4 activists for 1 year





The decision was made at a meeting of the university's student disciplinary committee held on the campus in the morning with IU vice-chancellor Professor Shaikh Abdus Salam in the chair.

The suspended students' are BCL university unit vice-president Shanjida Chowdhury Ontora, a student of the Statistics Department, activists Tabassum Islam and Maobiya Jahan, both students of the Finance and Banking department, Halima Khatun Urmi, of Fine Arts department, and Israt Jahan Mim, of Law Department of the university.

IU pro-vice-chancellor Prof M Mahbubur Rahman, treasurer Professor M Alamgir Hossain Bhuiya, proctor Professor M Shahadat Hossain Azad, acting registrar HM Ali Hasan among others were present in the meeting.

IU proctor Prof M Shahadat Hossain Azad said that the university authorities expelled Ontora and four of her associates from the campus for one year as per the university act.

The incident came to light after the victim left the hall and disclosed the matter to her seniors and her family members the next day. �UNB

