Sunday, 16 July, 2023
BIOJ demands punishment for anti-state conspirators

Published : Sunday, 16 July, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 92
Staff Correspondent

Bangladesh Islami Oikkya Jote (BIOJ) Chairman Misbahur Rahman Chowdhury on Saturday demanded punishment of those who are engaged in conspiracy against the country, Mossad agents and who are practising falsehood against the military forces.
Oikkya Jote chief strongly registered the demands while addressing a rally at the North Gate of Baitul Mukarram national mosque, organised by his party.
Misbahur Rahman presided over the protest rally and led a demonstration procession while Party Secretary General, Saikhul Hadis Mufti Monirujjaman Rabbani and senior leaders addressed among others.
The BIOJ chief called upon the countrymen to remain conscious against all conspiracies hatched by the vested quarters.
"The government, led by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, is making unprecedented progress in the country by facing various conspiracies against the government, the country as well as against the Prime Minister", Chowdhury added.
BIOJ Vice Chairman freedom fighter Alhaj Zulkarnain Dalim, Md. Jaman Uddin, Joint Secretaries Asaduzzaman Khan, Mailana Abdur Rahim, Organising Secretary Maulana Burhan Uddin Al Azizi, Coordinator of Khulna Division also Jessore District President of BIOJ, Mohaddis Maulana Shahidul Islam also addressed the rally among others.



