Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 16 July, 2023, 5:36 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home City News

PM takes custody of 11-yr-old canteen boy

During check-up, she buys Tk 10 ticket like other patients at NIO

Published : Sunday, 16 July, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 103

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina took over the responsibility of 11-year-old Rabbi, who works at the canteen of National Institute of Ophthalmology and Hospital. Rabbi's father passed away, and the boy told the PM that he wants to go to school.
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Saturday received eye treatment at the National Institute of Ophthalmology and Hospital, buying a Tk 10 ticket like other patients. While leaving the hospital, she exchanged pleasantries with the patients and their relatives, as well as the doctors, nurses, and employees of the hospital.
During this time, the Prime Minister saw little Rabbi standing in the middle of the crowd. She went up to him and asked him what he does, with whom he came to the hospital, and which grade he's currently studying in.
The 11-year-old said he works at the canteen of the National Eye Hospital and lives there as well. His father is dead. He studied up to class two before joining the canteen.
The child told the Prime Minister, "I want to go back to my mother in Chandpur. I want to resume my studies."
The Prime Minister was visibly emotional when she heard Rabbi's story. She took over the responsibility of his educational expenses and gave necessary instructions to concerned officials to take action in this regard and implement it properly.     �UNB


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Journo Ratan Sarkar passes away
3 IU BCL activists suspended over medical centre vandalism
Domestic help dies after falling off building in city
IU expels 1 BCL leader, 4 activists for 1 year
Excited to see more BD students choosing US for higher study: Haas
BIOJ demands punishment for anti-state conspirators
Covid: 1 dies, 36 more cases reported
PM takes custody of 11-yr-old canteen boy


Latest News
Record heatwaves sweep the world, from US to Japan via Europe
Putin says Russia has 'sufficient' cluster munitions for tit-for-tat
Woman convicted for killing husband, arrested after 22 years
Female lawyer killed as bus rams motorcycle on Hanif flyover
Man hacked to death in Sirajganj
Two new political parties to get EC registration
Man held with 4-kg hemp in Khulna
Shaheen Shah Afridi bags 100 Test wickets
Khaleda Zia's hearing in 11 cases deferred to Aug 20
Motorcycle rider killed in Dinajpur road accident
Most Read News
ARTICLE 19 concerned by DSA case against RTV reporter
National Identity Card Registration Act-23 hoped to relieve hassles
Two truck collision leaves 4 dead in Bogura
Torture of student at IU: BCL VP, 4 others expelled
9 Bangladeshis killed in Saudi Arabia fire
EU delegation holds meeting with BNP leaders
Flood situation worsens in Kurigram
Cartoonist Kuddus passes away
No need to rename BRAC University
Make country's economy stronger, PM tells businessmen
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft