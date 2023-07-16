PM takes custody of 11-yr-old canteen boy





Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Saturday received eye treatment at the National Institute of Ophthalmology and Hospital, buying a Tk 10 ticket like other patients. While leaving the hospital, she exchanged pleasantries with the patients and their relatives, as well as the doctors, nurses, and employees of the hospital.

During this time, the Prime Minister saw little Rabbi standing in the middle of the crowd. She went up to him and asked him what he does, with whom he came to the hospital, and which grade he's currently studying in.

The 11-year-old said he works at the canteen of the National Eye Hospital and lives there as well. His father is dead. He studied up to class two before joining the canteen.

The child told the Prime Minister, "I want to go back to my mother in Chandpur. I want to resume my studies."



