Sunday, 16 July, 2023, 5:36 PM
Home Editorial

Raise awareness about Down Syndrome

Published : Sunday, 16 July, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 183
Letter To the Editor

Dear Sir

Down syndrome is a chromosomal condition that is associated with intellectual disability, a characteristic facial appearance, and weak muscle tone (hypotonia) in infancy. All affected individuals experience cognitive delays, but the intellectual disability is usually mild to moderate.

To reduce the birth rate of children with Down syndrome, various organizations including WHO (World Health Organization) are doing various things including public awareness and treatment. In the developed world it is mandatory for doctors to educate every expectant mother about Down's baby and other possible birth defects and tests to diagnose them.

Since the risk of having a baby with Down syndrome increases with the age of the mother, medical discourages pregnancy at older ages, especially over thirty-five. Currently, public awareness campaigns about Down syndrome are being organized regularly in developing countries as well. Since Down syndrome is incurable but preventable before birth, preventable birth defects like Down's should be included in textbooks to ensure the birth of healthy and talented children.

Care for pregnant women should focus on the issue of birth defects in the unborn child.

Ashikujaman Syed
Research Assistant, Bioinformatics Research Lab
Centre for Research Innovation and Development (CRID)



