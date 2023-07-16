US desire for fair polls in line with PM’s commitment







But she made it clear whether there would be a boycott or the imminent election would be held under the caretaker administration-- all will be decided by the people of Bangladesh.



As the election date is closing in, several US delegations have visited Dhaka and discussed issues pertinent to upcoming parliamentary elections. This indicates that the US has doubts whether the crucial general election will be held in a peaceful atmosphere acceptable to all.

This is why the US on last May 24 had announced a new visa policy through which the US will be able to deny visas to those who obstruct the election process in Bangladesh.



We believe that the US intention with the announcement of the new visa policy for a fair election does not contradict with Bangladesh government's commitment to present an inclusive election to its citizens.



Then where is the disagreement when both countries have been talking about the election process in similar rhythm?



Understandably, this US new visa policy may create a frightening situation among officials who are to be deployed to conduct the elections. Because, the new means of US actions aim to restrict the issuance of visas for any Bangladeshi individual, believed to be responsible for undermining the democratic election process. Persons may include current and former Bangladeshi officials, members of pro-government and opposition political parties, and members of law enforcement, the judiciary and security services.



During the visit, Uzra Zeya met with Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and heard the latter's unwavering commitment to hold an impartial and fair elections. Besides, they also discussed ways and means to advance a prosperous future built on strong democratic institutions.



All this suggests that the relations between Bangladesh and the US have been on the right track as both countries have long been working for strengthening trade and political partnerships not only for bilateral interests but also for regional peace and stability.



But under the gloss all is not well. There have been some hiccups between the two countries and a few misunderstandings were lessened during the high-level visit of the US delegation headed by Uzra Zeya. This was claimed by Prime Minister's Private Industry and Investment Adviser Salman F Rahman after his meeting with the US Delegation.



We hope that Bangladesh's time-tested partnerships with the US would be there where they were before for the sake of both countries' economical and political interests with keeping in mind Bangladesh's strategic location in the Indo-Pacific region.

