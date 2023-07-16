

Women’s contribution to agriculture



Lakshmi of knowledge, Lakshmi of song, grain-Lakshmi woman, Sushma-Lakshmi woman are returning in form. The field became fertile, the man plowed the plow, and the woman planted crops in that field and made it lush. The water flowed by the man, the water by the woman, the water mixed with the soil and grew into a golden grain of rice.



The woman who is the pioneer of agriculture, the woman who glorified our agricultural society by investing everything in her life, her story is really still inhuman. 85% of women in this country do not have the freedom to earn. Only 15% of women have the freedom to earn of their own volition. And about 24% of those who earn have no control over their income.

The current population ratio in the country is 106:100 male: female. In our country 92% of households are headed by men and only 8% of households are headed by women. The influence of women in villages is slightly higher than in cities. Generally education rate is 45.5% male and 24.2% female. A little different in the city. 52.5% in urban and 20.20% in rural. Men earn more wages than women after working the same amount of time together, while women appear to work more than men. 71.5% of total females are engaged in agriculture as compared to 60.3% of males are engaged in agriculture. 45.6% of total agriculture is labored by women for free and the remaining 54.4% of labor is purchased in exchange of money. Men have 81% of land ownership. And only 19% of women.



The contribution of women's involvement in agriculture is extensive and widespread. Some of these are notable; seed storage; Seed Sorting, Cleaning and Germination Seed Treatment; Sowing seeds in seed bed; Planting; planting seedlings; Agricultural Calendar Nutritious Cooking Techniques; food processing; Deductive Answering Techniques; grain storage; Agricultural production planning; Agricultural labor management; organic farming; Poultry farming; Duck farming; goat rearing; Cow rearing; milking; cattle fattening; egg hatching; Poultry farming; Farming of vegetables, fruits and flowers; Cultivation of herbs; Pigeon breeding; Quail rearing; nursery management; mother plant management; beekeeping; Cool rugs made of hogla; organ reproduction; Biogas activities; Bonsai/orchid/cactus cultivation; Cool Birding; cage fish farming; Modern methods of fish farming in ponds; Jam Jelly Pickle Ketchup Soup Amsattva Talsattva; Poultry farming with fish; floating vegetable farming; Cultivation of grass; Advanced oven cooking; cottage industry; mushroom cultivation; Potato collar chips; Making Chanachur; Roof garden; wild fish; family vegetable collection; Family vegetable and fruit preserves; fuel collection; Agroforestry; Women are involved in all aspects of social forestry.



In recognition of women's contribution to agriculture, the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations chose the theme of World Food Day in 1984, "Women in Agriculture", and in 1999, "Women in Food Supply".



68 percent of the female labor force is involved in the agriculture, forestry and fisheries sectors. Among the working women, the largest number of women are engaged in agriculture. Which is increasing day by day. One thing to note here is that currently a large number of young women in Bangladesh are engaging themselves in modern agriculture. Besides, significant agricultural women entrepreneurs are being created in this country. From the pre-sowing process of crops to harvesting, seed storage, processing and even marketing, many tasks are done by women alone. It is said that women are the main driving force of agriculture and its subsectors. The labor and participation of women directly and indirectly in agriculture is well known worldwide.



Women farmers of Bangladesh are constantly moving forward in modern agriculture and digitalization in agriculture. Currently 14 percent of women in Bangladesh use the Internet and 64 percent of rural women use mobile phones. Apart from this, nowadays the women farmers of Bangladesh are also trying to use different types of modern agricultural machinery day by day.



From 1999-2000 to 2009-2010, the number of women workers engaged in agriculture, forestry and fisheries, animal husbandry, poultry farming, fish farming, agriculture has increased from 37 lakh to about 80 lakh. The growth rate is 116 percent. Although 72 percent of these women workers are unpaid family women workers. Although 77 percent of rural women are engaged in agricultural work, they are not recognized as such. The recognition of Kishani's contribution to agriculture has already started under the Ministry of Agriculture. Women's participation in 17 steps out of 21 work steps in agriculture sector. Recognition, dignity and respect of women in agricultural work, national farmer policy and creation of women farmers and women farmers' organizations are the demands of the hour.



Providing registration and identity cards to women agricultural workers, ensuring equal wages to men for similar work, recognition of more respect for more work, giving priority to women in government agricultural activities, ensuring occupational health of women workers in agriculture, giving priority to women agricultural workers and farmers in fringe benefits and social security programs. Recommendations for several other steps are now in the hands of policymakers.



