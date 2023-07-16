

People’s participation a must in curbing mosquitoes



As many as 3.6 billion people, or 40% of the world's population, reside in dengue-endemic areas. Each year, an estimated 400 million people are infected with dengue virus, 100 million become ill with dengue and 21,000 deaths are attributed to dengue. On the other hand, Chikungunya disease has now been identified in over 110 countries in Asia, Africa, Europe and the Americas. Over 2 million cases of chikunguniya have been reported since 2005. In 2021, nearly half of the world's population was at risk of malaria. That year, there were an estimated 247 million cases of malaria worldwide. The estimated number of malaria deaths stood at 619 000 in 2021. So you can understand that how terrible a mosquito is! Currently, Bangladesh is facing public health issue related to dengue fever. It spreads like epidemic over the country.



Each day hundreds of patients are admitting in hospital for treatment of dengue fever. According to DGHS, this year more than 93 people are recorded dead in dengue and 17831 people are diagnosed as dengue. The death figure was 281 and total affected was 62,423 in last year. The figure either death or affected cannot avoidable and a matter of concern of public health.

There are some interesting facts about mosquito that may surprise you. Dr, Timothy C. Winegard, assistant professor of history and political science at Colorado Mesa University in Grand Junction, Colorado, writes in his famous book "The Mosquito: A Human History of Our Deadliest Predator" that as many as 110 trillion mosquitoes exist in the world today. This works out to almost 16,000 mosquitoes per human!



Another surprising information is that there are around 3500 different species of mosquito in the world out of which three types of mosquitoes namely: Adese, Anopheles and culex, are deadly and spread different diseases. Disease like Zika Virus, Yellow fever, Chikunguniya fever and Dengue fever are borne by mosquito genus Adese, Malaria is transmitted by Anopheles and West nile virus spread through culex type mosquito. Only the female mosquito can spread different diseases by biting in human body to suck blood as they need protein to grow their egg. Very interestingly a female mosquito may take bloodmeal approximately once in a week. The male mosquito never bites human at all. A mosquito needs 8-10 days to grow from egg to adult. According to the American Mosquito Control Association, the lifespan of these insects really varies by species, with the majority of mature female mosquitoes living just two to three weeks. However, some female mosquitoes can live up to 100 days. And some types of mosquitoes are known to survive in places like garages and attics for up to six months. Because mosquitoes live such short lives, they must breed as quickly and often as possible to maintain their species. Female mosquitoes usually lay 100-200 eggs every three days. They do this up to 3 times before dying.



The eggs hatch into larvae, which develop into pupae and then into adult mosquitoes. Some mosquitoes like living near people, while others prefer forests, marshes, or tall grasses. All mosquitoes like water (either clean or polluted) because mosquito larvae and pupae live in the water with little or no flow. But, habitants of all mosquitoes are not same. Anopheles female mosquitoes in this genus deposit eggs on the surface of water or on objects near the water's edge. This mosquito's habitat in warmer months includes humid areas such as sheds or outhouses during the day. It feeds after dusk and well into the night. Some species in this genus will hibernate over the winter in areas such as tree holes or stables.



Adese females in this genus lay eggs on moist soil or debris that is just above water level. Eggs can remain dormant for years, but hatch quickly after they are flooded. Some species prefer to lay eggs in clean water or fresh water, as opposed to stagnant water that has been polluted. But a very recent investigation it is found that adese mosquito can grow in polluted water also. Culex also known as a "house mosquito," the eggs of this species are commonly found in containers that have collected standing water. Cans, old tires, storm drains and even children's toys left outside, can create ideal breeding sites. Females lay eggs in clusters, or rafts, on the surface of the water.



Why these facts are needed to know? Because, to make a comprehensive mosquito control management plan, knowing types of mosquitoes, its lifestyle and its habitat are very important. There are different types of pesticide may use for controlling mosquito. Besides, we use different kind of aerosol, mosquito coil to get rid from mosquito at home. But, all these have some negative effect for public health. So, preventing mosquito from breeding is the best way to control the mosquito. As mosquito can born at any place inside or yard in your home or adjacent drain, in your rooftop garden or any other place where water can stand.



Dan Markowski, PhD, technical adviser at the American Mosquito Control Association, told Newyork times in an interview that "A cup, maybe half a cup, could easily be enough water for mosquitoes to successfully lay their eggs." So, as a public health issue it is the duty of all the individuals to participate in mosquito control and remove all the swamp where mosquito can grown up to their jurisdiction. As a work plan of mosquito control every citizen should dump standing water weekly.



Water may store in tires, plastic recycling, vases, tarps (as well as grill covers, pool covers, and patio furniture covers), toys, buckets, pet bowls, coolers, refrigerator, bottle caps, gutter. Regularly clean the water of the fallen pond with authorized pesticide and clean long grass or deep shrubbery of your yard, where mosquito hide in day time.



Different study found that mosquito can fly up to 200 meter to 3 miles from its breeding spot so, it becomes life threatening with my negligence for me and for my neighbor also if I don't care to keep clean my house, yard and surroundings. I am not a mosquito specialist neither an expert in public health nor a physician. Nevertheless, I have gathered all this information for spreading awareness for stopping breeding mosquito towards controlling mosquito borne life threatening diseases. Only our public awareness can save our life.



The writer is a Banker and freelancer

