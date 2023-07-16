

Golden jubilee of Algeria-Bangladesh ties



I offer warm felicitations and friendly greetings to the people of Bangladesh on this historic occasion marking the fiftieth anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Algeria and Bangladesh.



Our two countries are bound by common ties of religion, culture and friendship. We share as well a commitment to human freedom and democratic norms.

Since I took office on February 3, 2020, as Ambassador of Algeria, I have witnessed the realization of several major works under the leadership of the Honorable Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. As an Ambassador from a Muslim country to a Muslim country, I can only be proud of the achievements of the brotherly people of Bangladesh. Had it not been for the Covid-19 pandemic, which Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina managed with great dexterity for a population of more than 170 million inhabitants and also the effects of the armed conflict between Russia and Ukraine- which unfortunately still continues and for which my country offered its mediation - I think Bangladesh is now in a much better economic position.



Soon, Bangladesh will be part of the category of developing countries as mine is.



I am convinced that our two countries will be able to develop their cooperative relation to the highest degree over 50 coming years.



We presented the common perspectives of both our countries on a wide range of bilateral issues and global challenges, not least of which, climate change, to which our two countries attach great importance, although they are not the first responsible.



We have set an example of social and political stability and harmony.



We each believe that the most pressing moral, political and economic issue of our time is elimination of poverty, want, deprivation and disparity.



Our partnership allows us to fully explorethe many dimensions of potential cooperation and convergence to address our fundamental challenges.



We are also partners in the global assault against the scourge of terrorism.



The people of Algeria and Bangladesh confirm our intention to strengthen their historical and amical links through the promotion of exchanges in culture, education, science and technology. Several new cooperation agreements in various fields are about to be finalized between our two countries. The first session of political consultations between our Ministries of Foreign Affairs took place in May 2022. More high-ranking visits are expected.



We place emphasis on people-to-people and youth exchanges. We see great advantage in developing our cooperation, particularly, in the knowledge economy.



We have a common perception of the future of the world and our role in peace, stability and prosperity for all of us.



I remember, while I was still in high school, the stay in Algeria of the father of the independence of Bangladesh Sheikh Mujibur Rahman within the framework of the 4th summit of the non-aligned countries of September 1973. Like the other great Third World leaders, he immediately supported the late President Houari Boumidiene who, on behalf of the non-aligned countries, called for a special session of the United Nations to discuss a new world economic order, fairer and more equitable. This session took place in New York in 1974.



As if history repeats itself, Algeria, which is regaining its place on the international scene, is today as the forefront of this claim for a new world order. Witness the tenor of the speech given by Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune during his participation in the last virtual meeting of the BRICS.



Today in the afternoon, as a symbolic celebration of our fiftieth anniversary of the establishment of our diplomatic relations, I will meditate at the tomb of the father of the Nation, Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.



I remain convinced that Algeria and Bangladesh can build a better tomorrow for all our fellow citizens.



Our shared ideals and approaches provide the foundation for greater cooperation in the contemporary era



At the end, all my best wishes for the well-being and prosperity of my brotherly Bangladeshi people. I wish more success for Bangladesh in the days ahead.



The writer is Algerian Ambassador to Bangladesh



