

The bottom line of US Under Secy Zeya’s Bangladesh visit



With her remarks in an exclusive interview with the UNB before wrapping up her visit she has left the fate of the country's volatile politics at the hands of the people, who had won their independence from Pakistan in only nine months of liberation war in 1971. They also rose against the alleged misrules of two military General turned Presidents in the country between late 1975 to late 1990.



In an exclusive interview with the UNB before wrapping up her visit she said: "The questions of a caretaker government, or a boycott, are internal matters for the people of Bangladesh.

"We don't see a role for the United States. And I just want to underscore the final point that we do not take sides between political parties."



During her busy schedule on July 12, the largest anti-government Bangladesh Nationalist party (BNP) and the ruling Awami League held two separate mammoth public meetings in the capital. The meetings unprecedentedly ended without violence and even a cracker was not heard to blast amid heavy deployment of law enforcers.



Several Bangladesh political rallies ended in mayhem in the past, with the deaths of leaders and activists. Prominent of such deadly rallies was one in which the then opposition leader Sheikh Hasina, now prime minister, escaped the death while 24 of her associates and activists were killed and thousands maimed when perpetrators threw grenades at Bangabandhu Avenue on August 21, 2004.



Both the parties at the meetings reiterated their one-point demand. BNP said it would not accept the next general election under Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina while Awami League said there would be no election without Sheikh Hasina as the incumbent prime minister.



Following US sanction against Rapid Action Battalion in late 2021 and the recent US visa policies for Bangladesh, anti-government parties, a section of civil society leaders, rights activists and a section of Bangladesh media were convinced that the US would certainly create tremendous pressure directly or indirectly on the government of Sheikh Hasina to accept the opposition demand.



However, after meeting Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, Zeya expressed her confidence that Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina would keep her commitment to hold free, fair and credible elections in the country.



Regarding the visa restrictions policy, she told UNB that it was put forward absolutely in a spirit to support the prime minister's stated commitment to free and fair and peaceful elections. "And that's something that I heard very affirmatively in the discussions we had."



Zeya's final remarks imply that the confidence she attained after talks with Sheikh Hasina, the US will keep on supporting Bangladesh hold its next national election smoothly without violence and undue interference from outside.



Following July 12 peaceful public meetings of BNP and Awami League, analysts believe that the upcoming programmes of both the parties will end without violence and the next national elections due in early January next year will be peaceful.



However, Zeya has finally forwarded the demand for holding election under a caretaker government to the people to support or to reject. If the people want election under a caretaker government, they are free to join the BNP and come out on the streets to realize the demand as they did in 1990, and 1996 forcing the incumbent governments to resign and hand over power to caretaker governments to hold the national elections.



The then president Hussein Muhammad and prime minister Khaleda Zia were forced to resign following mass movement in late 1990 and in the first half of 1996 respectively.



Zeya's concluding remarks implies that people are free to join the movement if they want election under a caretaker government. The US or any other foreign government will see nothing wrong if the people join BNP and its allies to topple the government. With this remarks she has thrown the ball on the court of BNP and now it depends on the party how it plays the next shot.



Zeya and a delegation of senior US government officials from the Department of State, including Assistant Secretary for the Bureau of South and Central Asia Donald Lu, arrived in Dhaka July 11 and left the Bangladesh capital on early on July 14. After arriving they visited Rohingya camps in Cox's Bazar.



Later Zeya had meetings with Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, Law Minister Anisul Huq, Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan, Foreign Secretary Masud Bin Momen, and other senior government officials in Dhaka. She also met with labour activists, civil society leaders, and human rights defenders.



Now questions arise will the people join BNP to topple the government? Do they really need to topple Sheikh Hasina and hand over the power to some tested party like BNP or some new parties?

People had tasted a government of BNP which ruled the country for two terms in 1991-96 and 2001-06. People now seriously compare all the indices of the country, where they were during the terms of BNP and where are these now under the ruling Awami League which has been in power for the fourth terms including the current consecutive thirds (from 2009 to till to date). It ruled the country in its first term in 1996 - 2001.



It seems that general people, except the political activists, are not interested in political campaigns which are likely to stop their works, spark violence like in the past until early 2015, in which hundreds of people were killed, thousands maimed and huge properties were destroyed.



The general mass including the manufacturers, businesspersons, working people, who have been able to upgrade their economic and social conditions over the last 14 years, want to vote but probably do not like outdoor political campaigns like hartal, public meetings, street marches, human-chains etc.



For instance most employees, working people and majority of the general public in Dhaka had to face greater hardship as public transports, mainly the buses were off roads, fearing violence during July 12 public meetings organized by two big rival parties at the downtown Nayapaltan and Baitul Mukarram South gate.



Most public transports go off streets when big political parties call for public rallies, because party workers compel the transport operators to carry them to meeting venue without paying proper fares.



BNP and its allies have been demanding national elections under a caretaker government since such constitutional provision was amended in 2011. But, the ruling Awami League which has been in power since 2009, did not budge.



The writer is Business Editor, The Daily Observer



