

Teesta swallows homesteads, arable lands at Sundarganj

According to field sources, the water level of the river has gone up in recent days due to on-rush of hilly water from the upstream, triggered by incessant rainfall.



With the rise of water level, the erosion has taken a serious turn in many places of Tarapur, Horipur, Belka, Chandipur, Sreepur and Kapasia unions under Sundarganj Upazila.





Though many of the erosion victims have taken shelter on nearby roads and embankments and made makeshift houses there, they were leading subhuman life for want of food and work.



The people who are residing on the bank of the river, are in tension and anxiety in the fear that their homesteads might get washed away by the river.



Manju Miah, chairman of Kapasia Union, said, people who are living on the bank of the river are in panic and tension; they cannot sleep at night in fear of the erosion.



In response of their request, Water Development Board (WDB)-Gaibandha is trying to check the erosion by dumping geo bags at vulnerable points of the upazila. But the erosion can't be checked permanently, he added.



Locals asked the WDB officials to take permanent measures to protect the homesteads and arable lands from the erosion.

Sundarganj Upazila Nirbahi Officer MohammsadNur-e-Alam said, packets of dry food have already been distributed among erosion victims. GAIBANDHA, July 15: Homesteads and arable lands are being devoured by the Teesta River in the district.According to field sources, the water level of the river has gone up in recent days due to on-rush of hilly water from the upstream, triggered by incessant rainfall.With the rise of water level, the erosion has taken a serious turn in many places of Tarapur, Horipur, Belka, Chandipur, Sreepur and Kapasia unions under Sundarganj Upazila.About 150 homesteads and over 2,000 hectares of arable land ofTarapur, Belka, Horipur, Kapasia, Sreepur unions of the upazila have already been embedded.Though many of the erosion victims have taken shelter on nearby roads and embankments and made makeshift houses there, they were leading subhuman life for want of food and work.The people who are residing on the bank of the river, are in tension and anxiety in the fear that their homesteads might get washed away by the river.Manju Miah, chairman of Kapasia Union, said, people who are living on the bank of the river are in panic and tension; they cannot sleep at night in fear of the erosion.In response of their request, Water Development Board (WDB)-Gaibandha is trying to check the erosion by dumping geo bags at vulnerable points of the upazila. But the erosion can't be checked permanently, he added.Locals asked the WDB officials to take permanent measures to protect the homesteads and arable lands from the erosion.Sundarganj Upazila Nirbahi Officer MohammsadNur-e-Alam said, packets of dry food have already been distributed among erosion victims.