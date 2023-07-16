Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 16 July, 2023, 5:35 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Countryside

Teesta swallows  homesteads, arable lands at Sundarganj

Published : Sunday, 16 July, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 21
Our Correspondent

Teesta swallows  homesteads, arable lands at Sundarganj

Teesta swallows  homesteads, arable lands at Sundarganj

GAIBANDHA, July 15: Homesteads and arable lands are being devoured  by the Teesta  River in the district.
According to field sources, the water level of the river has gone up in recent days due to on-rush of hilly water from the upstream, triggered by incessant rainfall.

With the rise of water level, the erosion has taken a serious turn in many places of Tarapur, Horipur, Belka, Chandipur, Sreepur and Kapasia unions under Sundarganj Upazila.  
About 150 homesteads and over 2,000 hectares of arable land ofTarapur, Belka, Horipur,  Kapasia, Sreepur unions of the upazila have already been embedded.

Though many of the erosion victims have taken shelter on nearby roads and embankments and made makeshift houses there, they were leading subhuman life for want of food and work.  

The people who are residing on the bank of the river, are in tension and anxiety in the fear that their homesteads might get washed away by the river.

Manju Miah, chairman of Kapasia Union, said, people who are living on the bank of the river are in panic and tension; they cannot sleep at night in fear of the erosion.

In response of their request, Water Development Board (WDB)-Gaibandha is trying to check the erosion by dumping geo bags at vulnerable points of the upazila. But the erosion can't be checked permanently, he added.

Locals asked the WDB officials to take permanent measures to protect the homesteads and arable lands from the erosion.
Sundarganj Upazila Nirbahi Officer MohammsadNur-e-Alam said, packets of dry food have already been distributed among erosion victims.



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Teesta swallows  homesteads, arable lands at Sundarganj
Obituary
13 students get ACC stipend
Farmers expect bumper jute yield in Khulna
45 detained on different charges in 11 dists
RNPP to get nuclear fuel in Sept
By-polls at Nesarabad: Violence allegation against AL candidate
Four minors among five drown


Latest News
Record heatwaves sweep the world, from US to Japan via Europe
Putin says Russia has 'sufficient' cluster munitions for tit-for-tat
Woman convicted for killing husband, arrested after 22 years
Female lawyer killed as bus rams motorcycle on Hanif flyover
Man hacked to death in Sirajganj
Two new political parties to get EC registration
Man held with 4-kg hemp in Khulna
Shaheen Shah Afridi bags 100 Test wickets
Khaleda Zia's hearing in 11 cases deferred to Aug 20
Motorcycle rider killed in Dinajpur road accident
Most Read News
ARTICLE 19 concerned by DSA case against RTV reporter
National Identity Card Registration Act-23 hoped to relieve hassles
Two truck collision leaves 4 dead in Bogura
Torture of student at IU: BCL VP, 4 others expelled
9 Bangladeshis killed in Saudi Arabia fire
EU delegation holds meeting with BNP leaders
Flood situation worsens in Kurigram
Cartoonist Kuddus passes away
No need to rename BRAC University
Make country's economy stronger, PM tells businessmen
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft