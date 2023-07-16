





LAXMIPUR, July 15: Freedom Fighter (FF) Abdul Majed, deputy commander of Ramgati-Hatiya Zone Muktijoddha Sangsad in the district, died of old-age complications at his daughter's house at Mohammadpur in Dhaka on Wednesday. He was 75.His Namaz-e-Janaza was held in Borokheri Village in Ramgati in the evening.Later on, he was buried with state honour at his family graveyard in the area.FF Majed left behind his wife, one son, two daughters grandchildren and many well-wishers to mourn his death.