Sunday, 16 July, 2023, 5:35 PM
Home Countryside

13 students get ACC stipend

Published : Sunday, 16 July, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 44
Our Correspondent


GAIBANDHA, July 15: About 13 poor but brilliant students of  different high schools in the district got education stipend from Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC), Integrated District Office, Rangpur, on Thursday.

A function was held in the hallroom of the district education office in the town with District Education Officer Rokhsana Begum in the chair.
Deputy Director of the Integrated District Office of the commission Abu Hena Ashiqur Rahman attended the function as the chief guest.

It was moderated by Deputy Assistant Director of the Commission Md Noor Alam.

Among others, Assistant Director of the Commission Md Imrul Hossain, President of District Corruption Prevention Committee KM Rezaul Haque, President of Sundarganj Upazila Corruption Prevention Committee Md Shahjahan Miah, and President of Fulchhari Upazila Corruption Prevention Committee Md. Nizam Uddin were present.

Speakers urged beneficiary students to use the stipend money properly to become worthy citizens of the country in the future and play role in pushing the country towards development.

Chief Guest Abu Hena Ashiqur Rahman said, though the amount of stipend money is not much compared to their necessary, it will help them continue their studies without economic trouble. Later on, the stipend money was distributed.

Each of the students received Tk 12,000 as stipend from the Commission.  

Beneficiary students expressed their happiness and gratefulness to the officials of the Commission for standing beside them with stipend money. A good number of students, teachers, guardians, and journalists were present on the occasion.


