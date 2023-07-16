

Farmers expect bumper jute yield in Khulna



The target was set at 4.34 lakh jute bales from 38,386 ha in Khulna, Bagerhat, Satkhira and Narail districts. But 454 ha more land was brought under the jute cultivation. So, additional six thousand bales of jute are now expected to be produced from the extended land.



Mohon Kumar Ghosh, additional director of the Department of Agriculture Extension (DAE)-Khulna zone, said, the field level officials and farmers are very much hopeful about better jute yield everywhere in the country's south-western region.

Currently, the farmers are seen nursing the growing plants of the golden fiber amid much enthusiasm as they got bumper production and lucrative market prices in the last couple of years.



Seventy per cent of the jute is used in manufacturing domestic products and the remaining 30 per cent of raw jute and jute products are being exported. Yarn, bags, sacks, curtains and carpets are being made from jute. The leaves of jute plant are eaten as vegetable, he said.



Besides, jute plant of one ha land absorbs 15 metric tons (mt) carbon dioxide and emits oxygen 11mt. It also makes the soil fertile.



Amarendra Biswas, project director of GKBSP-a project of experimental cultivation exhibition lands at Gopalganj, Khulna, Bagerhat, Satkhira and Pirojpur, said on Wednesday, jute farmers are getting suitable profit by selling jute.



"We are providing fertiliser and seeds free of cost under this project," he added.



According to the officials concerned, around 14 to 15 years back, the farmers lost interest in jute cultivation as they did not get fair prices.



But now they are getting fair price, which make them interested in jute cultivation.



Jute fibre is being sold at Tk 4,500 to 5,500 per maund at different haats and bazaars everywhere in the region creating a hope of getting back in the golden era of the cash crop in near future.



Harun-ur-Rashid, 51, a farmer of Kalabogi Village in Dacope Upazila, said, the market price of jute was Tk 1,600 to 1,800 per maund earlier.



Md Sayed Ali, president of Bangladesh Jute Association (BJA), said, the jute was selling at Tk 1,500 to 2,000 per maund in the previous seasons.



Increased farming of jute can revive the past glory of the golden fibre, ushering in a new era in the economy as well as saving the environment and soil health from further degradation.



KHULNA, July 15: This season over 4.40 lakh bales of jute are expected to be produced from 38,840 hectares (ha) of land in four districts of Khulna agriculture zone.The target was set at 4.34 lakh jute bales from 38,386 ha in Khulna, Bagerhat, Satkhira and Narail districts. But 454 ha more land was brought under the jute cultivation. So, additional six thousand bales of jute are now expected to be produced from the extended land.Mohon Kumar Ghosh, additional director of the Department of Agriculture Extension (DAE)-Khulna zone, said, the field level officials and farmers are very much hopeful about better jute yield everywhere in the country's south-western region.Currently, the farmers are seen nursing the growing plants of the golden fiber amid much enthusiasm as they got bumper production and lucrative market prices in the last couple of years.Seventy per cent of the jute is used in manufacturing domestic products and the remaining 30 per cent of raw jute and jute products are being exported. Yarn, bags, sacks, curtains and carpets are being made from jute. The leaves of jute plant are eaten as vegetable, he said.Besides, jute plant of one ha land absorbs 15 metric tons (mt) carbon dioxide and emits oxygen 11mt. It also makes the soil fertile.Amarendra Biswas, project director of GKBSP-a project of experimental cultivation exhibition lands at Gopalganj, Khulna, Bagerhat, Satkhira and Pirojpur, said on Wednesday, jute farmers are getting suitable profit by selling jute."We are providing fertiliser and seeds free of cost under this project," he added.According to the officials concerned, around 14 to 15 years back, the farmers lost interest in jute cultivation as they did not get fair prices.But now they are getting fair price, which make them interested in jute cultivation.Jute fibre is being sold at Tk 4,500 to 5,500 per maund at different haats and bazaars everywhere in the region creating a hope of getting back in the golden era of the cash crop in near future.Harun-ur-Rashid, 51, a farmer of Kalabogi Village in Dacope Upazila, said, the market price of jute was Tk 1,600 to 1,800 per maund earlier.Md Sayed Ali, president of Bangladesh Jute Association (BJA), said, the jute was selling at Tk 1,500 to 2,000 per maund in the previous seasons.Increased farming of jute can revive the past glory of the golden fibre, ushering in a new era in the economy as well as saving the environment and soil health from further degradation.