45 detained on different charges in 11 dists







RAJSHAHI: A total of 22 people were arrested on different charges in separate drives in the district recently.



Rajshahi Metropolitan Police (RMP) and Detective Branch (DB) of Police, in separate drives from Thursday night till Friday morning, arrested 20 people on various charges in the city.

Md Rafiqul Alam, additional deputy commissioner of RMP (Media), confirmed the information on Friday morning.

Among the arrestees, 10 had arrest warrant, four were arrested with drugs and the remaining six were detained on different charges.



Legal action has been taken against the arrestees, the official added.



On the other hand, members of Rapid Action Battalion (RAB), in a drive, arrested two persons for their alleged involvement in making and selling fake certificates and documents in exchange money.



The arrested persons are -- Anisur Rahman alias Rezaul, 66, of East Mollapara area of the city, and Sheikh Rezwanul Karim alias Sanik, 22, a resident of Courtbulanpur area.



RAB-5 in Rajshahi informed the matter through a press release on Tuesday afternoon.



According to the press release, RAB was informed that some people were allegedly making fake documents including fake freedom fighters' certificates using fake seal in exchange of money at the house of one Anisur Rahman in East Mollapara Village under Rajpara Police Station (PS) in the city.



Later on, members of RAB-5 from Mollapara Camp raided East Mollapara area at around 6:30 pm on Monday, and arrested the duo along with the equipments used for making fake documents.



In primary interrogation, the arrestees confessed their involvement to the fraudulences, the press release added.

The seized items include 14 fake freedom fighters certificates, 15 blank certificates with Joy Bangla written on them, 2,548 Bangladeshi stamps, 833 Pakistani stamps, 253 Indian stamps, 205 fake seals with names and titles of various government officials used in fraud, 2 iron sheets with national monogram of Bangladesh and 2 iron sheets with national monogram of Pakistan (which are used to forge various forged documents by printing water on the back of the stamp).



The arrestees were, however, handed over to the Rajpara PS after filing of a case in this regard.



GOPALGANJ: Police, in a drive, arrested a fugitive convict, who was sentenced to death for killing a man in the district, from Cumilla on Tuesday.



The arrested man is Shahjahan Molla, 40, hails from Kashiani Upazila in the district.



Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Kashiani PS Muhammad Firoj Alam said acting on a tip-off, a team of the law enforcers conducted a drive in Laksham area in Cumilla on Tuesday noon and nabbed him. Shahjahan Molla was on the run for the last seven years.



The OC further said Shahjahan killed one Siru Molla in Aruakandi Canal area in Kashiani Upazila on October 15 in 1999.

Following the murder, Siru's wife filed a case accusing 37 people.



A court in the district sentenced five people including Shahjahan Molla to death in the case in 2017. Since then he had been absconding.



However, the arrested person was sent to jail on Wednesday, the OC added.



NOAKHALI: Members of RAB, in a drive, arrested a fugitive criminal, who was sentenced to life-term of imprisonment for killing a medical technologist in Begumganj Upazila of the district in 2020, from Sonaimuri Upazila early Tuesday.



The arrested person is Md Riaz, 25, son of Ismail, a resident of Hazipur area under Begumganj Municipality in the district.



A team of the elite force arrested him from Nateshwar Village under Sonaimuri Upazila in the district at around 2:30 am.

He was produced before the court of Noakhali Chief Judicial Magistrate on Tuesday.



RAB-11 CPC-3 Noakhali Camp Company Commander Lt Commander Mahmudul Hasan confirmed the matter.



He said three people including Md Riaz hacked Daulatuzzaman Joy, 32, a lab technician of Chawmuhani Life Care Hospital in Begumganj Upazila, in Hazipur area the evening of May 13 in 2020, leaving the youth critically injured.



Later on, Joy succumbed to his injuries at Noakhali 250-bed General Hospital on May 15, 2020 while undergoing treatment.

A court in the district, later, sentenced Riaz to life-term of imprisonment in the case.



However, the arrested was handed over to Begumganj Model PS, the RAB official added.



BOGURA: Members of RAB arrested a man for killing a painter for taking revenge of putting slap on his mother's face recently.

The arrested man is Rabbi, son of late Israfil, a resident of Chak Lokman Colony area in the district town.

RAB members arrested him two days after the murder.



RAB-12 Bogura Company Commander Superintend of Police (SP) Mir Monir Hossain confirmed the matter in a press conference on Monday.



Earlier at around 10 am, Rabbi was arrested from Chak Lokman Colony area in the town. During a football game at the mosque ground in Chak Lokman area, a ball hit Jasim's nephew Ali Hasan.



A quarrel broke out in between Rabbi and Jasim's families over the matter. At that time, Jasim misbehaved with Rabbi's mother apart from putting slaps on her face.



As a sequel to it, Rabbi stabbed Jasim in his chest and belly the following day, and then fled away. Later on, Jasim died while he was being taken to Shaheed Ziaur Rahman Medical College Hospital in Bogura.



On Sunday, Jasim's wife Maleka filed a murder case with Bogira Sadar PS being the plaintiff. Then RAB members arrested Rabbi after conducting drives.



RAB-12 Bogura Company Commander SP Mir Monir Hossain said Rabbi told them that he had planned to kill Jasim for slapping and using abusive languages at his mother.



However, the arrested was handed over to Bogura Sadar PS in this regard, the RAB official added.



SADULLAPUR, GAIBANDHA: Police arrested a man, who was sentenced to 14 years of jail in a case under the Women and Children Repression Prevention Act with Sadullapur PS in the district in 2010, from Gazipur recently.



The arrested person is Hridoy Sheikh Mithu, 30, son of Minhaz Sheikh, a resident of Khordda Rasulpur Village under Jamalpur Union in Sadullapur Upazila.



Sadullapur PS OC Mahabul Alam said the Women and Children Repression Prevention tribunal in the district sentenced Mithu to 14 years of imprisonment in a case filed with Sadullapur PS in 2010. The tribunal also fined him Tk 10,000.

Since then he had been on the run.



On information, a team of the law enforcers arrested him from Gazipur area recently.

The arrested was, however, produced before the court, the OC added.



JAMALPUR: A local leader of Bangladesh Chhatra League (BCL) has been arrested by police from Bakshiganj Upazila in the district over journalist Golam Rabbani Nadim murder case.



Arrestee Shamim Gazi, 35, is the president of Shadurpara Union Unit of BCL. He is a resident of Archakandi area under Bakshiganj Upazila.



He was arrested from Puratan Gohati area under Bakshiganj Municipality.



Shamim was not FIR-listed accused but involved in the murder of journalist Nadim, said Bakshiganj PS OC Sohel Rana, adding that he confessed to his involvement in the murder.



With the BCL leader Shamim, so far, a total of 16 people have been arrested in the case.



Earlier, Banglanews and Ekattor Television correspondent Golam Rabbani Nadim came under attack at Pathati Crossing in Bakshiganj Municipal Town on June 14 by the followers of Sadhurpara Union Parishad Chairman Mahmudul Alam Babu.



He succumbed to his injuries at Mymensingh Medical College Hospital on June 15 while underwent treatment.



Later on, a case was filed by Nadim's wife with Bakshiganj PS stating UP Chairman Mahmudul Alam Babu as the prime accused and his son Fahim Faisal Rifat as the accused No. 2.



Prime accused Babu was held from Panchagar border on June 17 while fleeing to India.



NARAYANGANJ: Members of RAB arrested an accused in a case filed for raping a teenage girl in Madaripur on July 7 from the district recently.



Mustasim Rasul, company commander of RAB-8 in Madaripur, said a team of the elite force arrested Shawkat Tostar, 29, from Siddhirganj Upazila in the district recently.



Shawkat raped the 14-year-old girl while she was on her way to home from a neighbour's house, said the official. She had been on the run since then.



The victim's father filed a case with Madaripur Sadar PS in this connection.



Following this, members of RAB arrested him from Siddhirganj in the district, the RAB official added.



CHATTOGRAM: Police arrested three people with a country-made single barrel gun from Shantirhat area of Chandhanish Upazila in the district recently.



The arrested persons are: Kiliram Tripura, 36, Jehel Tripura, 34, and Subhash Tripura, 22.



Chandhanish PS OC Anwar Hossain said acting on a tip-off, a team of the law enforcers conducted a drive in the area, and nabbed the trio along with the firearm.



During the primary interrogation, the arrested persons confessed to the police that they are involved in various crimes including extortion by taking people hostages at gunpoint, said the OC.



A case under the Arms Act was filed with the PS in this this regard, the OC added.



NARSINGDI: A local leader of BNP was arrested in connection with the murder of two leaders of Jatiyatabadi Chhatra Dal (JCD) in the district recently.



The arrested man is Zahidul Kabir Bhuiyan. He is a member of Narsingdi District BNP Convening Committee and former general secretary of Hajipur Union Unit of BNP.



He was arrested by Benapole Land Port police when he was coming to Bangladesh from India.

He was later handed over to Narsingdi Sadar PS.



Later on, the arrested was sent to jail following a court order.



Sub-Inspector (SI) of Narsingdi Sadar PS and investigation officer of the case Avijit Chowdhury said the Benapole Immigration Police was informed regarding the arrest of the accused of murders of Narsingdi District JCD's former senior joint convener Sadequr Rahman Sadeq, 32, and Ashraful Islam, 20.



He said accused BNP leader Zahidul Kabir Bhuiyan was entering Bangladesh through Benapole immigration. At that time, Benapole Immigration Police arrested him and then informed Narsingdi Sadar PS.



"Then we went to Benapole Immigration PS and brought Zahid from there in Narsingdi. He was produced before Narsingdi's Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate Mehnaz Siddiqi's court. Then the court directed to send him to jail," said the SI.



It may be mentioned that on May 25 last, a group of miscreants launched an attack during a demonstration and motorcycle showdown of post deprived JCD leaders in front of Chinishpur BNP office in Narsingdi.



In the attack, District JCD's former senior joint convener Sadequr Rahman Sadeq and Ashraful Islam were critically injured.



Sadequr died at the Dhaka Medical College Hospital (DMCH0 on the same day while he was undergoing treatment, and Ashraful Islam died after a day.



Later on, deceased Sadequr's elder brother Altaf Hossain filed a murder case against Khairul Kabir Khokon, his wife Shirin Sultana, 30 other BNP leaders along with Jubo Dal and JCD presidents.



Eleven people including Zahid have, so far, been arrested in connection with the case.



KULAURA, MOULVIBAZAR: Police, in separate drives, arrested 12 people on different charges from Kulaura Upazila in the district recently.



The arrested persons are: Shakhawat Hossain Shibu, Dulu Pal, Joynal Abedin, Babul Mia, Amruz Ali, Md Lebu Mia, Asma Begum, Farzana Akhter Mili, Jashim Uddin, Md Syedur Rahman Saidul, Bivas Mridha and Shakib Mia.



Police sources said the law enforcers arrested them on various charges from different areas in the upazila.

The arrested were sent to jail following a court order.



Kulaura PS OC Md Abdus Saleq confirmed the matter.



HALUAGHAT, MYMENSINGH: Police and members of RAB-14, in a joint drive, arrested a fugitive convict, who was awarded to life-term of imprisonment in a drug case, from Haluaghat Upazila in the district recently.



The arrested is Suruj Mia, 45, son of late Safar Uddin, a resident of Bharalia Kona Village under Bhubankura Union in the upazila.



A court in the district sentenced him to life-term in jail on February 1, 2012 in a drug case filed with Haluaghat PS in 1990.

Haluaghat PS OC Sumon Chandra Roy confirmed the matter.



A total of 45 people have been detained on different charges in separate drives in 11 districts- Rajshahi, Gopalganj, Noakhali, Bogura, Gaibandha, Jamalpur, Narayanganj, Chattogram, Narsingdi, Moulvibazar and Mymensingh, in recent times.RAJSHAHI: A total of 22 people were arrested on different charges in separate drives in the district recently.Rajshahi Metropolitan Police (RMP) and Detective Branch (DB) of Police, in separate drives from Thursday night till Friday morning, arrested 20 people on various charges in the city.Md Rafiqul Alam, additional deputy commissioner of RMP (Media), confirmed the information on Friday morning.Among the arrestees, 10 had arrest warrant, four were arrested with drugs and the remaining six were detained on different charges.Legal action has been taken against the arrestees, the official added.On the other hand, members of Rapid Action Battalion (RAB), in a drive, arrested two persons for their alleged involvement in making and selling fake certificates and documents in exchange money.The arrested persons are -- Anisur Rahman alias Rezaul, 66, of East Mollapara area of the city, and Sheikh Rezwanul Karim alias Sanik, 22, a resident of Courtbulanpur area.RAB-5 in Rajshahi informed the matter through a press release on Tuesday afternoon.According to the press release, RAB was informed that some people were allegedly making fake documents including fake freedom fighters' certificates using fake seal in exchange of money at the house of one Anisur Rahman in East Mollapara Village under Rajpara Police Station (PS) in the city.Later on, members of RAB-5 from Mollapara Camp raided East Mollapara area at around 6:30 pm on Monday, and arrested the duo along with the equipments used for making fake documents.In primary interrogation, the arrestees confessed their involvement to the fraudulences, the press release added.The seized items include 14 fake freedom fighters certificates, 15 blank certificates with Joy Bangla written on them, 2,548 Bangladeshi stamps, 833 Pakistani stamps, 253 Indian stamps, 205 fake seals with names and titles of various government officials used in fraud, 2 iron sheets with national monogram of Bangladesh and 2 iron sheets with national monogram of Pakistan (which are used to forge various forged documents by printing water on the back of the stamp).The arrestees were, however, handed over to the Rajpara PS after filing of a case in this regard.GOPALGANJ: Police, in a drive, arrested a fugitive convict, who was sentenced to death for killing a man in the district, from Cumilla on Tuesday.The arrested man is Shahjahan Molla, 40, hails from Kashiani Upazila in the district.Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Kashiani PS Muhammad Firoj Alam said acting on a tip-off, a team of the law enforcers conducted a drive in Laksham area in Cumilla on Tuesday noon and nabbed him. Shahjahan Molla was on the run for the last seven years.The OC further said Shahjahan killed one Siru Molla in Aruakandi Canal area in Kashiani Upazila on October 15 in 1999.Following the murder, Siru's wife filed a case accusing 37 people.A court in the district sentenced five people including Shahjahan Molla to death in the case in 2017. Since then he had been absconding.However, the arrested person was sent to jail on Wednesday, the OC added.NOAKHALI: Members of RAB, in a drive, arrested a fugitive criminal, who was sentenced to life-term of imprisonment for killing a medical technologist in Begumganj Upazila of the district in 2020, from Sonaimuri Upazila early Tuesday.The arrested person is Md Riaz, 25, son of Ismail, a resident of Hazipur area under Begumganj Municipality in the district.A team of the elite force arrested him from Nateshwar Village under Sonaimuri Upazila in the district at around 2:30 am.He was produced before the court of Noakhali Chief Judicial Magistrate on Tuesday.RAB-11 CPC-3 Noakhali Camp Company Commander Lt Commander Mahmudul Hasan confirmed the matter.He said three people including Md Riaz hacked Daulatuzzaman Joy, 32, a lab technician of Chawmuhani Life Care Hospital in Begumganj Upazila, in Hazipur area the evening of May 13 in 2020, leaving the youth critically injured.Later on, Joy succumbed to his injuries at Noakhali 250-bed General Hospital on May 15, 2020 while undergoing treatment.A court in the district, later, sentenced Riaz to life-term of imprisonment in the case.However, the arrested was handed over to Begumganj Model PS, the RAB official added.BOGURA: Members of RAB arrested a man for killing a painter for taking revenge of putting slap on his mother's face recently.The arrested man is Rabbi, son of late Israfil, a resident of Chak Lokman Colony area in the district town.RAB members arrested him two days after the murder.RAB-12 Bogura Company Commander Superintend of Police (SP) Mir Monir Hossain confirmed the matter in a press conference on Monday.Earlier at around 10 am, Rabbi was arrested from Chak Lokman Colony area in the town. During a football game at the mosque ground in Chak Lokman area, a ball hit Jasim's nephew Ali Hasan.A quarrel broke out in between Rabbi and Jasim's families over the matter. At that time, Jasim misbehaved with Rabbi's mother apart from putting slaps on her face.As a sequel to it, Rabbi stabbed Jasim in his chest and belly the following day, and then fled away. Later on, Jasim died while he was being taken to Shaheed Ziaur Rahman Medical College Hospital in Bogura.On Sunday, Jasim's wife Maleka filed a murder case with Bogira Sadar PS being the plaintiff. Then RAB members arrested Rabbi after conducting drives.RAB-12 Bogura Company Commander SP Mir Monir Hossain said Rabbi told them that he had planned to kill Jasim for slapping and using abusive languages at his mother.However, the arrested was handed over to Bogura Sadar PS in this regard, the RAB official added.SADULLAPUR, GAIBANDHA: Police arrested a man, who was sentenced to 14 years of jail in a case under the Women and Children Repression Prevention Act with Sadullapur PS in the district in 2010, from Gazipur recently.The arrested person is Hridoy Sheikh Mithu, 30, son of Minhaz Sheikh, a resident of Khordda Rasulpur Village under Jamalpur Union in Sadullapur Upazila.Sadullapur PS OC Mahabul Alam said the Women and Children Repression Prevention tribunal in the district sentenced Mithu to 14 years of imprisonment in a case filed with Sadullapur PS in 2010. The tribunal also fined him Tk 10,000.Since then he had been on the run.On information, a team of the law enforcers arrested him from Gazipur area recently.The arrested was, however, produced before the court, the OC added.JAMALPUR: A local leader of Bangladesh Chhatra League (BCL) has been arrested by police from Bakshiganj Upazila in the district over journalist Golam Rabbani Nadim murder case.Arrestee Shamim Gazi, 35, is the president of Shadurpara Union Unit of BCL. He is a resident of Archakandi area under Bakshiganj Upazila.He was arrested from Puratan Gohati area under Bakshiganj Municipality.Shamim was not FIR-listed accused but involved in the murder of journalist Nadim, said Bakshiganj PS OC Sohel Rana, adding that he confessed to his involvement in the murder.With the BCL leader Shamim, so far, a total of 16 people have been arrested in the case.Earlier, Banglanews and Ekattor Television correspondent Golam Rabbani Nadim came under attack at Pathati Crossing in Bakshiganj Municipal Town on June 14 by the followers of Sadhurpara Union Parishad Chairman Mahmudul Alam Babu.He succumbed to his injuries at Mymensingh Medical College Hospital on June 15 while underwent treatment.Later on, a case was filed by Nadim's wife with Bakshiganj PS stating UP Chairman Mahmudul Alam Babu as the prime accused and his son Fahim Faisal Rifat as the accused No. 2.Prime accused Babu was held from Panchagar border on June 17 while fleeing to India.NARAYANGANJ: Members of RAB arrested an accused in a case filed for raping a teenage girl in Madaripur on July 7 from the district recently.Mustasim Rasul, company commander of RAB-8 in Madaripur, said a team of the elite force arrested Shawkat Tostar, 29, from Siddhirganj Upazila in the district recently.Shawkat raped the 14-year-old girl while she was on her way to home from a neighbour's house, said the official. She had been on the run since then.The victim's father filed a case with Madaripur Sadar PS in this connection.Following this, members of RAB arrested him from Siddhirganj in the district, the RAB official added.CHATTOGRAM: Police arrested three people with a country-made single barrel gun from Shantirhat area of Chandhanish Upazila in the district recently.The arrested persons are: Kiliram Tripura, 36, Jehel Tripura, 34, and Subhash Tripura, 22.Chandhanish PS OC Anwar Hossain said acting on a tip-off, a team of the law enforcers conducted a drive in the area, and nabbed the trio along with the firearm.During the primary interrogation, the arrested persons confessed to the police that they are involved in various crimes including extortion by taking people hostages at gunpoint, said the OC.A case under the Arms Act was filed with the PS in this this regard, the OC added.NARSINGDI: A local leader of BNP was arrested in connection with the murder of two leaders of Jatiyatabadi Chhatra Dal (JCD) in the district recently.The arrested man is Zahidul Kabir Bhuiyan. He is a member of Narsingdi District BNP Convening Committee and former general secretary of Hajipur Union Unit of BNP.He was arrested by Benapole Land Port police when he was coming to Bangladesh from India.He was later handed over to Narsingdi Sadar PS.Later on, the arrested was sent to jail following a court order.Sub-Inspector (SI) of Narsingdi Sadar PS and investigation officer of the case Avijit Chowdhury said the Benapole Immigration Police was informed regarding the arrest of the accused of murders of Narsingdi District JCD's former senior joint convener Sadequr Rahman Sadeq, 32, and Ashraful Islam, 20.He said accused BNP leader Zahidul Kabir Bhuiyan was entering Bangladesh through Benapole immigration. At that time, Benapole Immigration Police arrested him and then informed Narsingdi Sadar PS."Then we went to Benapole Immigration PS and brought Zahid from there in Narsingdi. He was produced before Narsingdi's Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate Mehnaz Siddiqi's court. Then the court directed to send him to jail," said the SI.It may be mentioned that on May 25 last, a group of miscreants launched an attack during a demonstration and motorcycle showdown of post deprived JCD leaders in front of Chinishpur BNP office in Narsingdi.In the attack, District JCD's former senior joint convener Sadequr Rahman Sadeq and Ashraful Islam were critically injured.Sadequr died at the Dhaka Medical College Hospital (DMCH0 on the same day while he was undergoing treatment, and Ashraful Islam died after a day.Later on, deceased Sadequr's elder brother Altaf Hossain filed a murder case against Khairul Kabir Khokon, his wife Shirin Sultana, 30 other BNP leaders along with Jubo Dal and JCD presidents.Eleven people including Zahid have, so far, been arrested in connection with the case.KULAURA, MOULVIBAZAR: Police, in separate drives, arrested 12 people on different charges from Kulaura Upazila in the district recently.The arrested persons are: Shakhawat Hossain Shibu, Dulu Pal, Joynal Abedin, Babul Mia, Amruz Ali, Md Lebu Mia, Asma Begum, Farzana Akhter Mili, Jashim Uddin, Md Syedur Rahman Saidul, Bivas Mridha and Shakib Mia.Police sources said the law enforcers arrested them on various charges from different areas in the upazila.The arrested were sent to jail following a court order.Kulaura PS OC Md Abdus Saleq confirmed the matter.HALUAGHAT, MYMENSINGH: Police and members of RAB-14, in a joint drive, arrested a fugitive convict, who was awarded to life-term of imprisonment in a drug case, from Haluaghat Upazila in the district recently.The arrested is Suruj Mia, 45, son of late Safar Uddin, a resident of Bharalia Kona Village under Bhubankura Union in the upazila.A court in the district sentenced him to life-term in jail on February 1, 2012 in a drug case filed with Haluaghat PS in 1990.Haluaghat PS OC Sumon Chandra Roy confirmed the matter.