Sunday, 16 July, 2023, 5:35 PM
RNPP to get nuclear fuel in Sept

Published : Sunday, 16 July, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 108
Our Correspondent

PABNA, July 15:  Bangladesh Atomic Energy Commission has approved importing and storing nuclear fuel for the Rooppur Nuclear Power Plant (RNPP) project, the largest project of the country.

At the same time, the Russian company Burush has been allowed to transport nuclear fuel. Bangladesh Atomic Energy Regulatory Authority (BARA) approved the two companies after they met conditions as per the directives of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA).

The approval was given through a grand ceremony at a hotel in Pabna Town on Thursday night.

Chairman of BARA and Science and Technology Minister Engineer  Yafes Osman was present as the chief guest at the function.
Deputy Chairman of Rostecnazor of  the Russian Federation Alexei Ferapantov, and Deputy Director of Rosatom Abul Kalam Azad were present as special guests.

Chairman of the Commission Prof Dr Ashok Kumar Pal, Secretary of the Ministry of Science and Technology Ziaul Hasan, RNPP Project Director t Dr Shaukat Akbar were present.

Dr Satyajit Ghosh, chief scientific officer (CEO) of the Commission delivered the welcome speech. Senior officials of the project and officials concerned of Bangladesh and Russia were also present.

Science and Technology Minister Architect Yafes Osman said, "We have fulfilled every demand of the IAEA. IAEA has also cooperated with us, corrected our mistakes. For which I thank the IAEA. This is the achievement of the countrymen."

Dr Shawkat Akbar, RNPP project director, said, "With the arrival of this fuel, we have to get notification from the IAEA.

We have achieved that capability through today's approval, and Bangladesh is the owner of nuclear energy. BARA will oversee the RNPP and safety issues of this fuel."

BAEA CEO Dr Satyajit Ghosh said,  Bangladesh will get nuclear fuel in September or mid-October this year. BARA is providing the three import, transport and storage licences required to bring the fuel.


