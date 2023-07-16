Video
Home Countryside

By-polls at Nesarabad: Violence allegation against AL candidate

Published : Sunday, 16 July, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 56
Our Correspondent

PIROJPUR, July 15: An independent chairman candidate alleged violence against Awami League (AL)-nominated candidate of Guarekha Union by-election in Nesarabad Upazila of the district. The by-poll is due on July 17.

Independent Candidate  Gazi  Mizanur Rahman made this allegation at a press conference held in Pirojpur Press Club on (PPC) at 11:30 am.

He told the press conference, the AL candidate Farjana Akter, her husband Palash  Sikder  and others conducting violence, terrorist activities on his voters, especially Hindu minority voters.     
 
 In his written statement, he said, in an attack on  July 10, Aboni  Mondal and his wife Kadoli Mondal got  seriously injured, and there were taken to Barishal   Sher--e-Bangla Medical College Hospital for treatment.

A case has been filed in the connection with Pirojpur Judge Court. Nesarabad Police Station (PS) did not accept the case.
 The entire allegation orally informed to returning officer. But he did pay any attention,  he added.

Freedom Fighter Abdur Rob was the chairman of that union. After his death, his daughter-in-law Farjana Akter got nomination from AL.


