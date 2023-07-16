By-polls at Nesarabad: Violence allegation against AL candidate







Independent Candidate Gazi Mizanur Rahman made this allegation at a press conference held in Pirojpur Press Club on (PPC) at 11:30 am.



He told the press conference, the AL candidate Farjana Akter, her husband Palash Sikder and others conducting violence, terrorist activities on his voters, especially Hindu minority voters.

In his written statement, he said, in an attack on July 10, Aboni Mondal and his wife Kadoli Mondal got seriously injured, and there were taken to Barishal Sher--e-Bangla Medical College Hospital for treatment.



A case has been filed in the connection with Pirojpur Judge Court. Nesarabad Police Station (PS) did not accept the case.

The entire allegation orally informed to returning officer. But he did pay any attention, he added.



Freedom Fighter Abdur Rob was the chairman of that union. After his death, his daughter-in-law Farjana Akter got nomination from AL.



