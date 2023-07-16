Video
Sunday, 16 July, 2023
Countryside

Four minors among five drown

Published : Sunday, 16 July, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 52
Our Correspondents

Four minor children and a teenage girl drowned in separate incidents in four districts- Natore, Mymensingh, Khulna and Rajshahi, on Friday and Saturday.

BARAIGRAM, NATORE: A minor boy drowned in a ditch in Baraigram Upazila of the district on Saturday.

The incident took place in Garhmati Khan Para under Gopalpur Union in the upazila at around 11 am.

The deceased was identified as Yasin Khan, 2, son of Ilias Khan, a resident of the area.

Local Union Parishad (UP) Member Jahidul Haque Selim said Yasin fell in a ditch next to their house at around 11 am while he was playing beside it.

Sensing the matter, the family members rescued him from the water body and rushed to Bonpara Patwari General Hospital, where the on-duty doctor declared the child dead, the UP member added.

BHALUKA, MYMENSINGH: A minor boy drowned in a beel in Bhaluka Upazila of the district on Friday.

The incident took place in Bade Purura Pashchim Para Village under Dhitpur Union in the upazila in the afternoon.
The deceased was identified as Jahid, 2, son of Arman Mia, a resident of the area.

According to local sources, Arman was playing on their house yard in the afternoon. At one stage of playing, he fell into the Tentulia Beel beside the house while his family members were unaware of it.

Later on, the family members saw the body of Jahid floating on water and recovered it from the beel.

KHULNA: A one-and-half-a-year old child drowned in a pond in Paikgachha Upazila of the district on Friday.

Deceased Hussain was the son of Azizul Sheikh, a resident of Sachibunia Village in the upazila.

According to local sources, Hussain started to follow his mother when the latter went out of her house to a river for taking bath. He then slipped into a pond on the way, but the deceased's mother did not sense the matter at that time.

When the deceased's mother reached her house she started to search for her son. Later on, she saw the child was floating in the pond.

The child was rescued and taken to Paikgachha Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared him dead.

RAJSHAHI: A teenage girl and her niece drowned in a pond in Durgapur Upazila of the district on Friday morning.
The incident took place in a pond on the Durgapur Upazila premises at around 11 am.

The deceased were identified as Hira Khatun, 24, daughter of Ershad Ali, and her niece Megha Khatun, 8, daughter of Morshed Ali. Both of them were residents of the upazila sadar.

According to locals, Megha Khatun slipped into the pond while she was washing her hands with water of the pond at around 11 am. At that time, Hira Khatun jumped into the pond to save her, but she also drowned there.

Realising their absence, the deceased's family members started searching for them and found their bodies floating on water in the pond.

Later on, relatives with the help of locals recovered the bodies and informed police.
Officer-in-Charge of Durgapur Police Station Nazmul Haque confirmed the incident.


