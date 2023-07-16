

Rajshahi at risk of dengue, larvae found in city



Authorities have increased awareness with various measures to contain spread of larvae.



Earlier, Aedes mosquito larvae were found in 38 per cent of the city's water. Only 13 per cent of them is harmful. The gross index (an index measuring the density of Aedes mosquito larvae) is over 46 per cent.

According to the information of the Entomology Department-Rajshahi Divisional Health Department, larvae from 75 places have been collected in five wards of the city last week.



These were collected from different residences of Wards 7, 8, 10, 13 and 21. Aedes mosquito larvae were found in 28 of the 75 sites. According to that, 38 per cent of the establishment in the city has Aedes mosquito larvae.



According to the World Health Organization, an area with a gross index of more than 20 per cent is considered at risk for dengue. The gross index for Rajshahi city is 46.67 per cent. As such, Rajshahi is under 'higher risk'.



Rajshahi Divisional Health Director Hasibul Ahsan Talukder said, "We have conducted a survey. Samples have been collected from 15 establishments in each ward. We found Aedes mosquito larvae in 28 of the total 75 establishments in these wards. Only 13 per cent of these larvae are harmful."



"We have mosquitoes and their germs here. There are also patients coming from Dhaka. So, it can spread. But we are cautious. Hospitals have separate ward, saline, all kinds of equipment for dengue test. The department's 64 upazila level hospitals also have adequate measures and medicine supply," he added.



He further said, a letter has been sent to the Rajshahi City Corporation (RCC) in this regard.

The letter has been given so that they can be more careful, he maintained.



Anjuman Ara Begum, chief health officer of RCC said, "We have received a letter regarding Aedes mosquito larvae in the city. Before receiving the letter, we had various meetings. We are campaigning to make everyone aware.



Instructions have been given to ensure that water does not accumulate in any place, that the water in the drains should flow, including the use of larvicide drugs."



"Only four patients of our city are dengue positive and admitted in Rajshahi Medical College Hospital. They all came from Dhaka.



As breeding of Aedish mosquito has been found in Rajshahi, we will make people aware for another seven days. Then the fine will be imposed by the mobile court," she added.



The RCC has taken special measures against dengue. Dengue testing has started in 12 city health centres run by the RCC from today. Anyone suffering from fever can go to these centres for dengue test.



For that, the person has to pay the kit price of Tk 160. Besides, all materials and medicines for the first aid of dengue patients are available.



A separate dengue ward has been opened in Rajshahi Medical College Hospital. A total of 53 dengue patients have received treatment in the last one month. One died. Currently 15 people are receiving treatment in the hospital.



Director of Rajshahi Medical College Hospital Brigadier General AFM Shamim Ahmed said, "We have a separate ward here. There are all kinds of medical facilities."



