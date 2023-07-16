Six killed, seven injured in separate road mishaps







DHANBARI, TANGAIL: Three people including a woman were killed and five others injured in a crash between a truck and auto-rickshaw in Dhanbari Upazila of the district on Friday evening.



The accident took place in Jamtali area of the upazila at around 7:30 pm.

The identities of the deceased could not be known immediately.



Quoting the witnesses, Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Dhanbari Police Station (PS) HM Jasim Uddin said the accident occurred when a speedy truck rammed into a battery-run auto-rickshaw coming from the opposite direction in Jamtali area of the upazila at around 7:30 pm, which left two passengers of the auto-rickshaw dead on the spot and six others critically injured.



The injured were rescued by locals and rushed to Dhanbari Upazila Health Complex, where the auto-rickshaw driver succumbed to his injuries while undergoing treatment.



Being informed, police recovered the bodies.



The bodies will be handed over to the deceased's families after legal procedures, the OC added.



BOGURA: A woman and her minor child were killed and her husband was injured in a road accident in Shajahanpur Upazila of the district on Friday evening.



The accident took place in Cantonment B Block Kantabaria area on the Dhaka-Bogura highway of the upazila at around 7:30 pm.



The deceased were identified as Jakia Akhter, 25, wife of Mostafizur Rahman Mithu, a resident of Baranjul Village under Aria Union in the upazila, and their minor child Tashfia, 5.



The injured person is Mostafizur Rahman Mithu, 32.



Sherpur Highway Police Outpost In-Charge Abdur Wadud said a Dhaka-bound truck hit the motorcycle carrying the trio from behind in Cantonment B Block Kantabaria area on the Dhaka-Bogura highway in the evening, which left Jakia and Tashfia dead on the spot and motorcyclist Mostafizur Rahman Mithu seriously injured.



Being informed, police recovered the bodies and sent those to Bogura Shaheed Ziaur Rahman Medical College Hospital (SZRMCH) morgue for autopsies.



Locals rescued the injured and also admitted him to the SZRMCH.



However, the law enforcers have seized the killer truck and arrested its driver Nurul Islam, 35.



Necessary steps will be taken in this regard, the police official added.



RAJSHAHI: A pickup van driver was killed and another injured in a road accident in Katakhali PS area in the city on Friday morning.



The accident took place in Mahendra Bypass area under Katakhali PS at around 11 am.

The deceased was identified as Bachchu Mia, 45, a resident of Haragram area in the city.



Quoting locals, Sub-Inspector (SI) of Katakhali PS Azahar Uddin said the accident occurred when a speedy truck rammed into a pickup van of a medicine company in Mahendra Bypass area at around 11 am, which left two people including the pickup van driver critically injured.



Locals rescued the injured and rushed them to Rajshahi Medical College Hospital, where the on-duty doctor declared Bachchu Mia dead.



Being informed, police recovered the body and handed it over to the deceased's family members after completion of legal procedures, the SI added.



