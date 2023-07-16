Two men murdered in Gazipur, Moulvibazar







GAZIPUR: A fruit trader was reportedly hacked to death by muggers in Hankata area in the city on Friday morning.



The deceased was identified as Momem Sheikh, 50, a resident of Chatiani Village under Kaliganj Upazila in the district.

Police sources said Momen Sheikh was going to Bhogra Bypass area to buy fruit riding by a battery-powered auto-rickshaw from the house in the morning.



On the way, when the auto-rickshaw reached Hankata Bridge area, a gang of muggers stopped the auto-rickshaw and tried to snatch money from the trader.



At that time, when Momen Sheikh tried to resist the muggers, the muggers hit him on different parts of his body with iron sticks and ran away.



Later on, he was rescued and taken to Gazipur Shaheed Tajuddin Ahmad Medical College Hospital, where the on-duty doctor declared him dead.



Sub-Inspector of Gazipur Metropolitan Sadar Police Station (PS) Ehtesham confirmed the incident.



KULAURA, MOULVIBAZAR: A shopkeeper, who was allegedly beaten to injure by his customers in Kulaura Upazila of the district, died at Moulvibazar Sadar Hospital recently.



Deceased Mohammad Nojak Ali, 55. He had a grocery shop at Pusainagar Bazar in Joychandi Union in the upazila.



Police and local sources said Parvez, Foisal and Manna of the area went to Nojak Ali's shop on the day of Eid-ul-Azha, and wanted to buy products without paying money.



When Nojak Ali demanded the owed money, they got angry. At that time, an altercation took place in between Nojak Ali and the trio.



As a sequel to it, the trio along with three to four more people attacked on Nojak Ali, leaving him critically injured. Nojak's brother Mofiz Ali was also injured as he came forward to save his brother.



Later on, locals rescued them and took to Kulaura Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor shifted Nojak Ali to Moulvibazar Sadar Hospital for better treatment.



Nojak Ali, later, succumbed to his injuries at the hospital recently while undergoing treatment.

Officer-in-Charge of Kulaura PS Md Abdul Quddus confirmed the incident, adding that a murder case was filed in this regard.



