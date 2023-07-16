Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 16 July, 2023, 5:34 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Countryside

Two men murdered in Gazipur, Moulvibazar

Published : Sunday, 16 July, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 58
Our Correspondents

Two men were murdered in separate incidents in two districts- Gazipur and Moulvibazar, recently.

GAZIPUR: A fruit trader was reportedly hacked to death by muggers in Hankata area in the city on Friday morning.

The deceased was identified as Momem Sheikh, 50, a resident of Chatiani Village under Kaliganj Upazila in the district.

Police sources said Momen Sheikh was going to Bhogra Bypass area to buy fruit riding by a battery-powered auto-rickshaw from the house in the morning.

On the way, when the auto-rickshaw reached Hankata Bridge area, a gang of muggers stopped the auto-rickshaw and tried to snatch money from the trader.

At that time, when Momen Sheikh tried to resist the muggers, the muggers hit him on different parts of his body with iron sticks and ran away.

Later on, he was rescued and taken to Gazipur Shaheed Tajuddin Ahmad Medical College Hospital, where the on-duty doctor declared him dead.

Sub-Inspector of Gazipur Metropolitan Sadar Police Station (PS) Ehtesham confirmed the incident.

KULAURA, MOULVIBAZAR: A shopkeeper, who was allegedly beaten to injure by his customers in Kulaura Upazila of the district, died at Moulvibazar Sadar Hospital recently.

Deceased Mohammad Nojak Ali, 55. He had a grocery shop at Pusainagar Bazar in Joychandi Union in the upazila.

Police and local sources said Parvez, Foisal and Manna of the area went to Nojak Ali's shop on the day of Eid-ul-Azha, and wanted to buy products without paying money.

When Nojak Ali demanded the owed money, they got angry. At that time, an altercation took place in between Nojak Ali and the trio.

As a sequel to it, the trio along with three to four more people attacked on Nojak Ali, leaving him critically injured. Nojak's brother Mofiz Ali was also injured as he came forward to save his brother.

Later on, locals rescued them and took to Kulaura Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor shifted Nojak Ali to Moulvibazar Sadar Hospital for better treatment.

Nojak Ali, later, succumbed to his injuries at the hospital recently while undergoing treatment.
Officer-in-Charge of Kulaura PS Md Abdul Quddus confirmed the incident, adding that a murder case was filed in this regard.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Teesta swallows  homesteads, arable lands at Sundarganj
Obituary
13 students get ACC stipend
Farmers expect bumper jute yield in Khulna
45 detained on different charges in 11 dists
RNPP to get nuclear fuel in Sept
By-polls at Nesarabad: Violence allegation against AL candidate
Four minors among five drown


Latest News
Record heatwaves sweep the world, from US to Japan via Europe
Putin says Russia has 'sufficient' cluster munitions for tit-for-tat
Woman convicted for killing husband, arrested after 22 years
Female lawyer killed as bus rams motorcycle on Hanif flyover
Man hacked to death in Sirajganj
Two new political parties to get EC registration
Man held with 4-kg hemp in Khulna
Shaheen Shah Afridi bags 100 Test wickets
Khaleda Zia's hearing in 11 cases deferred to Aug 20
Motorcycle rider killed in Dinajpur road accident
Most Read News
ARTICLE 19 concerned by DSA case against RTV reporter
National Identity Card Registration Act-23 hoped to relieve hassles
Two truck collision leaves 4 dead in Bogura
Torture of student at IU: BCL VP, 4 others expelled
9 Bangladeshis killed in Saudi Arabia fire
EU delegation holds meeting with BNP leaders
Flood situation worsens in Kurigram
Cartoonist Kuddus passes away
No need to rename BRAC University
Make country's economy stronger, PM tells businessmen
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft