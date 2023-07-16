Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 16 July, 2023, 5:34 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Countryside

Man crushed under train at Parbatipur

Published : Sunday, 16 July, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 42
Our Correspondent

PARBATIPUR, DINAJPUR, July 15: A mentally-disabled man was crushed under a train in Parbatipur Upazila of the district recently.

Deceased Manik Mia, 35, was the son of Akbar Ali of Pashchim Gagri Para Village under Fulbari Upazila.

Police and local sources said a train hit Manik at Mobarakpur Level Crossing on the Parbatipur-Fulbari Railway on Wednesday night, leaving dead on the spot.

Being informed, police recovered the body and handed it over to the deceased's family members without an autopsy as per their request.

Officer-in-Charge of Parbatipur Railway Police Station Nurul Islam confirmed the incident.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Teesta swallows  homesteads, arable lands at Sundarganj
Obituary
13 students get ACC stipend
Farmers expect bumper jute yield in Khulna
45 detained on different charges in 11 dists
RNPP to get nuclear fuel in Sept
By-polls at Nesarabad: Violence allegation against AL candidate
Four minors among five drown


Latest News
Record heatwaves sweep the world, from US to Japan via Europe
Putin says Russia has 'sufficient' cluster munitions for tit-for-tat
Woman convicted for killing husband, arrested after 22 years
Female lawyer killed as bus rams motorcycle on Hanif flyover
Man hacked to death in Sirajganj
Two new political parties to get EC registration
Man held with 4-kg hemp in Khulna
Shaheen Shah Afridi bags 100 Test wickets
Khaleda Zia's hearing in 11 cases deferred to Aug 20
Motorcycle rider killed in Dinajpur road accident
Most Read News
ARTICLE 19 concerned by DSA case against RTV reporter
National Identity Card Registration Act-23 hoped to relieve hassles
Two truck collision leaves 4 dead in Bogura
Torture of student at IU: BCL VP, 4 others expelled
9 Bangladeshis killed in Saudi Arabia fire
EU delegation holds meeting with BNP leaders
Flood situation worsens in Kurigram
Cartoonist Kuddus passes away
No need to rename BRAC University
Make country's economy stronger, PM tells businessmen
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft