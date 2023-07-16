Man crushed under train at Parbatipur







PARBATIPUR, DINAJPUR, July 15: A mentally-disabled man was crushed under a train in Parbatipur Upazila of the district recently.Deceased Manik Mia, 35, was the son of Akbar Ali of Pashchim Gagri Para Village under Fulbari Upazila.Police and local sources said a train hit Manik at Mobarakpur Level Crossing on the Parbatipur-Fulbari Railway on Wednesday night, leaving dead on the spot.Being informed, police recovered the body and handed it over to the deceased's family members without an autopsy as per their request.Officer-in-Charge of Parbatipur Railway Police Station Nurul Islam confirmed the incident.