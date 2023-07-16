Tree plantation held in K’ganj





KISHOREGANJ, July 15: A tree plantation and seasonal fruit festival was held in the district on Saturday.This was initiated by Shaheed Khairul Smriti Sangsad on its premises.It was presided over by Shaheed Khairul Smriti Sangsad President A.K. Nasim Khan.Among others, District Awami League General Secretary Advocate M.A Afzol, Bir Muktijoddha Professor M.A Goni, President Abdul Hamid Medical College Principle Dr A.N.M Nowshad Khan, Kishoreganj Municipality Mayor Md Parvez Mia, Gonotantree Party President Advocate Bhupendra Bhowmic Dolon, former Sadar Upazila Chairman Advocate Md Shariful Islam, Kishoreganj Press Club Convenor Advocate A.B.M Lutfor Rashid Rana, Shaheed Khairul Smriti Sangsad GS M.A Hasan Babul, and Ruhul Hossain and Sadakul Islam Talukder spoke.Later on, saplings of fruity, woody and medicinal plants were planted on the Sangsad premises.