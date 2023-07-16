Dead dolphin washed up on Barguna beach







BARGUNA, July 15: A 6-foot-long dead dolphin was recovered from the Shuvo Shandha beach in Taltali Upazila of the district on Thursday.Locals spotted the dolphin in Launchghat area near the beach at around 10 am and informed the Forest Department.Locals said the dolphin has injury marks on its tail and neck and might have died after being trapped by fishermen's net in the sea.Moniruzzaman, range officer of Taltali Upazila Forest Division, said, "We have sent a team as soon as we got the news. At the same time, I am arranging to keep the dolphin in a safe place."Before this, several dead dolphins and whales washed up on the beach, the official added.