Will attend opposition meet in Bengaluru, confirms Mamata







Top leaders of at least 24 political parties are scheduled to attend the second Opposition unity meeting being convened by Congress.



According to sources, eight new parties have extended their support to the Opposition parties' efforts to present a united front against the BJP ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

"After last month's mega Opposition meet in Bihar's Patna, top leaders of as many as 24 political parties will be attending the second meeting which is going to take place in Karnataka's Bengaluru," sources said.



"Marumalarchi Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (MDMK), Kongu Desa Makkal Katchi (KDMK), Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK), Revolutionary Socialist Party (RSP), All India Forward Bloc, Indian Union Muslim League (IUML), Kerala Congress (Joseph), and Kerala Congress (Mani) are among the new political parties that will be joining the meeting," they said.



"Congress Parliamentary Party Chairperson Sonia Gandhi will also attend the meeting," they added.



Notably, KDMK and MDMK were previously allies of the BJP during the 2014 Lok Sabha elections.



Meanwhile, Congress president and Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge has also invited top opposition leaders to participate in the next unity meeting.



Barely a week ago, the Congress President in a letter addressed to top opposition party leaders reminded them about their participation in June 23 opposition meeting held in Patna called by Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. �ANI



KOLKATA, July 15: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and Trinamool Congress National General Secretary Abhishek Banerjee on Saturday confirmed that they will participate in the next opposition unity meet scheduled to be held in Karnataka's Bengaluru on July 17-18.