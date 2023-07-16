Video
Home Foreign News

Rahul Gandhi goes to Supreme Court for relief in ‘Modi surname’ case

Published : Sunday, 16 July, 2023 at 12:00 AM

NEW DELHI, July 15: Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi today filed a petition in the Supreme Court challenging the Gujarat High Court's refusal to stay his conviction in the criminal defamation case over his 'Modi surname' remark, which led to his disqualification as a Lok Sabha MP earlier this year.

Gandhi was disqualified as a Member of Parliament on March 24, 2023 after a Gujarat court convicted him and sentenced him to two-years in jail on charges of criminal defamation for his "How come all thieves have Modi as the common surname?" remark made during an election rally at Kolar in Karnataka on April 13, 2019.

A stay on Gandhi's conviction could pave the way for his reinstatement as a Lok Sabha MP. However, he has not received any relief from either the sessions court or the Gujarat High Court.

The complainant, BJP MLA Purnesh Modi, had earlier filed a caveat in the Supreme Court seeking that he be heard if the Congress leader moves a plea challenging the high court verdict.

The high court had dismissed Gandhi's appeal, saying "it is now the need of the hour to have purity in politics". It also noted that the representatives of the people should be "men of clear antecedent" and that a stay on conviction is not a rule, but an exception resorted to only in rare cases and there was no reasonable ground to stay his conviction.    �NDTV



