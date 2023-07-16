

Tigers sanguine to whitewash Afghans



The under-light match will commence at 6:00pm (BST) at Sylhet International Cricket Stadium.



Bangladesh hardly has possibility to alter the winning combination though their top order collapsed but two you guns Tawhid Hridoy and Shamim Patowari snatched the match from the palms of Afghanistan.

Liton Das and Rony Talukder need to give a good start while Najmul Hossain Shanto has been struggling to find a big score. Shakib Al Hasan was looking good with the bat in the earlier game, needs to carry on today as well.



Like the previous match, Mehidy Hasan Miraz and Nasum Ahmed can be seen to round arms with Shakib while Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam and Mustafizur Rahman are the quicks.



Afghanistan on the contrary, are likely to bring back Mohammad Shehjad to replace Hazratullah Zazai. None of the Afghan top order batters could stand against Bangladesh bowling attack during earlier meeting but Mohammad Nabi, who remained unbeaten on 54 off 40. So, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Ibrahim Zadran and Najibullah Zadran need to play some good knock to avoid clean sweep.



Azmatullah Omarzai, Karim Janat and Fazalhaq Farooqi will join with Afghan spinning trio Nabi, Rashid and Mujeeb.



SICS produces a lot of runs while weather forecast shows light rain during the game as toss winning side must prefer to bat first and post as many runs as they can.



Squads

Bangladesh: Shakib Al Hasan (Captain), Liton Kumer, Rony Talukdar, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Towhid Hridoy, Shamim Hossain, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Nasum Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Hasan Mahmud, Taskin Ahmed, Ebadot Hossain Chowdhury, Shoriful Islam, Rishad Hossain, Afif Hossain Dhrubo



Afghanistan: Rashid Khan (capt), Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Mohammad Shahzad, Hazratullah Zazai, Ibrahim Zadran, Sediqullah Atal, Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi, Karim Janat, Azmatullah Omarzai, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Fareed Ahmad, Naveen-ul-Haq, Noor Ahmad, and Wafadar Momand. �BSS The second and last of the two-match T20i series between Bangladesh and Afghanistan is scheduled to be held today and Bangladesh are keen to keep dominance over the guests while Afghans are desperate to square the series.The under-light match will commence at 6:00pm (BST) at Sylhet International Cricket Stadium.Bangladesh hardly has possibility to alter the winning combination though their top order collapsed but two you guns Tawhid Hridoy and Shamim Patowari snatched the match from the palms of Afghanistan.Liton Das and Rony Talukder need to give a good start while Najmul Hossain Shanto has been struggling to find a big score. Shakib Al Hasan was looking good with the bat in the earlier game, needs to carry on today as well.Like the previous match, Mehidy Hasan Miraz and Nasum Ahmed can be seen to round arms with Shakib while Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam and Mustafizur Rahman are the quicks.Afghanistan on the contrary, are likely to bring back Mohammad Shehjad to replace Hazratullah Zazai. None of the Afghan top order batters could stand against Bangladesh bowling attack during earlier meeting but Mohammad Nabi, who remained unbeaten on 54 off 40. So, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Ibrahim Zadran and Najibullah Zadran need to play some good knock to avoid clean sweep.Azmatullah Omarzai, Karim Janat and Fazalhaq Farooqi will join with Afghan spinning trio Nabi, Rashid and Mujeeb.SICS produces a lot of runs while weather forecast shows light rain during the game as toss winning side must prefer to bat first and post as many runs as they can.SquadsBangladesh: Shakib Al Hasan (Captain), Liton Kumer, Rony Talukdar, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Towhid Hridoy, Shamim Hossain, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Nasum Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Hasan Mahmud, Taskin Ahmed, Ebadot Hossain Chowdhury, Shoriful Islam, Rishad Hossain, Afif Hossain DhruboAfghanistan: Rashid Khan (capt), Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Mohammad Shahzad, Hazratullah Zazai, Ibrahim Zadran, Sediqullah Atal, Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi, Karim Janat, Azmatullah Omarzai, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Fareed Ahmad, Naveen-ul-Haq, Noor Ahmad, and Wafadar Momand. �BSS