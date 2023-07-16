Shawn Strom clinches champion's trophy







The fourth floor of Lab Aid iconic building next to Kalabagan bus stop is now turned to a Table Tennis club. There, the Shawn Smash-up Table Tennis Tournament was kicked off on Friday morning.



The tournament was participated by Shawn Strom, Dhanmondi TT Club, Futures Sporting Club, Uttara TT Academy, Mirpur TT Academy, Shawn Evergreen, Mohammad Ali Fighters, Elites TT Club, Braincraft TT Club, Asad TT Team, Team Dark Horse, and Lalbagh Leopards.

National team's star player and five-time national champion Manas Chowdhury, national team players Rifat Mahmud Sabbir, Masud Rana Parag, Federation Cup champion Mufradul Khair Hamza, former national junior champion Faisal Himel Khan, former senior national team player Ripon Khan, national junior team player Zubair Ahmed and many others had participated in the tournament.



The game was played in a round-robin league system. The teams played in four groups. The four teams with the most points per group advanced to the semi-finals. The prize money of the tournament was Taka one lakh.



Along with the trophy, the champion team received Tk 50,000. The runner-up got Taka 30,000. Apart from this, the two semi-finalists were given Tk 10,000 each.The tournament was sponsored by Farhad Sharif, director of Shawn Group.



Lab Aid created the club to provide free table tennis to students studying in schools, colleges, and universities in the area. Apart from this, employees and businessmen also come regularly to play in this table tennis club.



Table tennis tournaments are organised every month with the participation of club members. The club, called Futures Sporting, was the organiser of the two-day table tennis tournament.



