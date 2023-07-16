Video
Youth women's handball team lose to India

Published : Sunday, 16 July, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 80

Bangladesh youth women's handball started their 10th Asian Women's Championship with a losing note as they team suffered a 33-28 goals defeat to host India in their first match held on Saturday in New Delhi, India.

The winners' led the first half by 24-14 goals.

Apart from Bangladesh, Kazakhstan, Korea, China, Nepal, Japan, Chinese Taipei, Hong Kong and host India are taking part in the meet.

Bangladesh youth women's handball team -- Sakiba Jannat (captain), Purnota Rahman Eyana (vice captain), Tahera Akter Tania, Riya Chowdhury, Ayesha Khatun, Mithila Akter, Mohtasin Azhar, Runa Laila, Sumaiya Akter, Chompa, Meherul Necha, Sumi Akter and Mitu Rani.    �BSS


