Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 16 July, 2023, 5:32 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

Pakistan hope to end year-long winless run against Sri Lanka

Published : Sunday, 16 July, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 100

Pakistan hope to end year-long winless run against Sri Lanka

Pakistan hope to end year-long winless run against Sri Lanka

GALLE, JULY 15: The last Test Pakistan won began a year ago on Sunday against Sri Lanka in Galle, and captain Babar Azam hopes to finally record another win in the match starting on the same date and ground.

"Really excited to be back in red-ball format and all eyes are on the Galle Test as we are prepared and ready for the challenge," Azam told reporters on Saturday.

The batsman is the only cricketer in the world ranked in the top three in all three formats -- third in Tests, first in ODIs and second in T20 internationals.

But his side's form is a marked contrast: they have won none of their last six Tests, and last year's Galle fixture was their only long-format victory since the start of 2022.

"We are taking one step at a time, but we have to be consistent across all formats," Azam said.

"One of the positives going into the Galle Test is that 13 of our players were here 12 months ago."

The two-match series marks the start of their ICC World Test Championship 2023-25 participation, and Azam was delighted to have Shaheen Shah Afridi back in the side.

The fast bowler is sitting on 99 Test wickets and will aim to become the fourth-fastest Pakistan quick to complete a century of wickets.

He has been waiting to reach the mark for a year, after being injured at the same Galle ground.

"Besides his wicket-taking abilities, his presence always motivates and lifts the side. I know Shaheen has badly missed red-ball cricket and is hungry for Test cricket," the captain added.

Pakistan will make full use of newly appointed team director Mickey Arthur -- a former Sri Lanka coach -- as a source of information about the opposition.

"Like any host country, Sri Lanka will like to play to their strength, which is spin bowling," said Azam.
"We have had good feedback about the Sri Lanka side from their former coach and I think we are well prepared to take them on."

Sri Lanka captain Dimuth Karunaratne said his main aim was to win all the home matches in the ICC World Test Championship and a few away from home, to ensure they have a chance of qualifying for the finals.

"It's good to start the World Test Championship with a home series," he said.

"We know the teams we are up against. We could have easily been in the finals if we had won the two Tests against Australia and Pakistan last year.

"We've learnt from our mistakes and we are well prepared for the first Test."

Sri Lanka are putting out almost the same side that beat Ireland 2-0 in a two-match series in April, the only change being Kasun Rajitha replacing Asitha Fernando.

Karunaratne said it was crucial that the openers negotiate Shaheen's overs.

"Once the ball gets old and with the wind he can reverse the ball as well," he said.

"If you look at the Pakistan side they are well equipped in all departments," he added.

"Both teams are confident but we are looking at winning every session and dominating the match." AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Tigers sanguine to whitewash Afghans
Shawn Strom clinches champion's trophy
Youth women's handball team lose to India
Pakistan hope to end year-long winless run against Sri Lanka
Bangladesh hoping to win last match
Ashwin dismantles West Indies as India secure innings win
Tanzid, Tanzim lead Bangladesh to easy win over Oman
'World watching' as Djokovic, Alcaraz clash for Wimbledon title


Latest News
Record heatwaves sweep the world, from US to Japan via Europe
Putin says Russia has 'sufficient' cluster munitions for tit-for-tat
Woman convicted for killing husband, arrested after 22 years
Female lawyer killed as bus rams motorcycle on Hanif flyover
Man hacked to death in Sirajganj
Two new political parties to get EC registration
Man held with 4-kg hemp in Khulna
Shaheen Shah Afridi bags 100 Test wickets
Khaleda Zia's hearing in 11 cases deferred to Aug 20
Motorcycle rider killed in Dinajpur road accident
Most Read News
ARTICLE 19 concerned by DSA case against RTV reporter
National Identity Card Registration Act-23 hoped to relieve hassles
Two truck collision leaves 4 dead in Bogura
Torture of student at IU: BCL VP, 4 others expelled
9 Bangladeshis killed in Saudi Arabia fire
EU delegation holds meeting with BNP leaders
Flood situation worsens in Kurigram
Cartoonist Kuddus passes away
No need to rename BRAC University
Make country's economy stronger, PM tells businessmen
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft