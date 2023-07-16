Video
Home Sports

FIFA Women\'s Int\'l Friendly Series

Bangladesh hoping to win last match

Published : Sunday, 16 July, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 66
Sports Reporter

FIFA Women's Int'l Friendly SeriesBangladesh women's national football team is hopeful to win the two-match FIFA International Friendly Series against the Nepalese opponent by winning the last match of the series today (Sunday) evening at 5:30 pm at the Shaheed Birshreshtha Sepoy Mustafa Kamal Stadium at Kamalapur in Dhaka.

Earlier on Thursday, Nepal came from behind one goal to hold back the host Bangladesh in a 1-1 margin. As a result, both opponents have an equal chance to win the series. All one need is a win in the last match as both have one point each.
Both the teams had their practice sessions at the match venue on Saturday.
To encourage the women before the vital match, Bangladesh Football Federation (BFF) president Kazi M Salahuddin along with the Federation's women's football top officials went to the team hotel and met them (booters) there.

In addition to bestowing some encouraging wards, he awarded Taka 10,000 to each of the women as a bonus. Despite taking a lead in the match on Thursday, the women failed to win the match.

But, their efforts to play good football and do well were marked by the football officials. With the 1-1 match, these women returned to international football after a long gap of 10 months.
 
Today, it is time for the women to show what they have to offer against Nepal in the last match at Kamalapur.



